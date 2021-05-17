The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Suspect arrested for severely injuring Arab child amid countrywide riots

Seven people suspected of being involved in violent riots in Lod were arrested during the night between Sunday and Monday as additional Border Police units were dispatched to the city.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 17, 2021 13:10
This is Hamas’s victory image. Policemen stand near a burning police car during clashes with Arab rioters in the Arab-Jewish town of Lod this week. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
This is Hamas’s victory image. Policemen stand near a burning police car during clashes with Arab rioters in the Arab-Jewish town of Lod this week.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
A resident of Jaffa was arrested on Sunday night under suspicion of being the culprit that severely injured a 12-year-old Arab boy after throwing a Molotov cocktail into his house in the city in a joint operation of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police.
The suspect, a man in his 20s, was transferred to the Shin Bet and is undergoing questioning.
A Tel Aviv District Court judge ordered a gag order on all details of the investigation and the suspects' identities.
The 12-year-old was still in serious condition on Sunday after he and another child in Jaffa were burnt from the Molotov cocktail while at home in the Ajami neighborhood of Jaffa Friday night.
Seven people suspected of being involved in violent riots in Lod were arrested during the night between Sunday and Monday as additional Border Police units were dispatched to the city and are carrying out operational activity.
Violence between Jews and Arabs continued across Israel as police and Fire and Rescue services struggled to respond to the volume of incidents.
The Shin Bet, in cooperation with Israel Police, arrested dozens of suspects in the past few days accused of attacking Israeli citizens. Multiple suspects are currently being questioned by the Shin Bet in relation to these incidents.
A resident of southern Israel was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of setting up and running multiple groups on social media calling to perform violent acts against Arab citizens across Israel. 
 
He is being interrogated by Israel's elite anti-corruption police unit Lahav 433. 
Multiple extremist WhatsApp and Telegram groups were reported to the police for encouraging violence against Israeli Arabs prior to riots in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam on Thursday, where Jewish extremists marched down main streets, smashing Arab-owned businesses while chanting "death to Arabs" and "may your village burn."
One motorist - identified as an Arab - was grabbed in the middle of the street and assaulted by dozens of people on live television, in what Kan News described as a "live lynching." Four of the alleged attackers were arrested.
 
A total of 22 people were arrested or detained during riots in east Jerusalem on Sunday, Walla News reported, adding that the Jerusalem District Court also filed nine indictments for assaulting police officers and rioting.
 
Also on Sunday, four residents of Wadi Ara, all in their early twenties, were indicted in Haifa for allegedly throwing rocks and assaulting police officers.
Israeli police arrested two residents of Jisr e-Zarka, a northern coastal town just above Caesarea, on suspicion of making Molotov cocktails and throwing stones, Israel Police reported in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Two vehicles owned by Jewish residents in the Abu Tor neighborhood of Jerusalem were set on fire by Molotov cocktails on Sunday night.
Abu Tor, a mixed neighborhood of Arabs and Jews, sits on the cusp of the border between of east and west Jerusalem.
Three residents of Silwan were arrested in Jerusalem Sunday morning, as crowds gathered and attempted to prevent police from arresting two residents of the Jerusalem neighborhood suspected of an attack earlier this week.


