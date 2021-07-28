Anesthesiologist suspected of attempted murder with anesthetic

An anesthesiologist from Kiryat Ono has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder the husband of a senior doctor at his workplace by injecting him with an anesthetic while he slept, Walla News has reported.

According to the indictment filed against 37-year-old Dr. Assaf Karpel in the Lod District Court, Karpel first developed a friendship with the senior doctor in his workplace and attempted to get closer to her by buying her presents and sending her messages in which he expressed a desire for a romantic relationship with her.

He was also accused of using the doctor's phone to take intimate photos of himself without her knowledge.

According to Walla News, the indictment accuses Karpel of attempting to murder the senior doctor's spouse, waiting until she was at work in order to break into her house with a stolen key.

Karpel then allegedly attempted to inject the sleeping partner with anesthetic and syringes stolen from the hospital. However, the partner woke up and successfully fought him off, leading Karpel to evacuate the property.

Attorney Adi Carmeli who will be representing Dr. Karpel, said that “the defense intends to study the materials on which the indictment is based. It can already be said that my client vigorously denies any intention to harm or kill a person and is sure that his innocence will be proven."