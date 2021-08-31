The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Another COVID crisis: A quarter of parents can't afford school supplies

A new survey showed that COVID-19 hit economically-vulnerable populations particularly hard, making school-supply shopping an added challenge.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 31, 2021 22:35
A survey commissioned by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews and conducted by the Geocartography Knowledge Group on Tuesday revealed shocking statistics on how the wave of COVID-19 related poverty is affecting Israeli children.
More than a quarter (26%) of parents surveyed said they don't have the financial means to buy school supplies for their children. Around 30% said they don't have the equipment to accommodate distance learning, which is still a crucial component of school as the pandemic rages on. About two-thirds have had to limit buying new clothing for their children.
Anais, a student at the International Bilingual School (EIB), attends her online lessons in her bedroom in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 20, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES/FILE PHOTO)Anais, a student at the International Bilingual School (EIB), attends her online lessons in her bedroom in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 20, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES/FILE PHOTO)
The survey showed COVID-19 hit economically-vulnerable populations particularly hard. More than half (54%) said they could not afford school supplies, while 52% said they couldn't afford new backpacks.
The Fellowship has committed to address this need and provide backpacks full of school supplies to 900 of Israel's neediest children. This is part of The Fellowship's initiate is launching for Rosh Hashanah, which more than doubles its High Holy Days support in 2020 to $11 million.
“As a mother of four, I know how important school is for children”, said Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of The Fellowship. “They need a safe place to learn, to socialize, to have structure in their lives at a time when the world seems so chaotic. And they need the tools to learn. Lack of funds should not be a barrier. We’re so grateful for our hundreds of thousands of donors who are giving Israeli schoolchildren – and their parents – the support they need at a time when so many are struggling”.


