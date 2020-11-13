Anti-Israel bias at UN has become institutionalized, Erdan tells Guterres

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to work with him to eliminate anti-Israel bias that permeates the international body.“The bias against Israel has become institutionalized,” Erdan told Guterres. The two spoke when Erdan presented Guterres with his credentials to represent Israel at the UN in New York. Erdan took up his post this fall, replacing former Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon.“I am proud to represent my country at this important institution,” Erdan said, but almost immediately, he criticized the UN’s treatment of Israel. Guterres responded by telling Erdan, “There is a very strong link between Israel and the UN. We consider Israel a very important pillar of the multi-lateral order.”He reminded Erdan that “the UN was directly involved in the birth of the state of Israel and this was an extremely important moment for your country and for the world.”The UN secretary-general was honored earlier this week by the World Jewish Congress for his work to combat antisemitism. Despite his work to combat the phenomenon of antisemitism, the UN continues to pass more resolutions against Israel than against any other country, Erdan claimed.
At their meeting, Erdan asked Guterres to help free two Israeli civilians Hamas has held captive in Gaza and to work for the release of the bodies of two Israeli soldiers believed killed during the 2014 Gaza war, Hadar Goldin and Oren Shaul.