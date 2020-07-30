The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Anti-Netanyahu protest movement to go global over weekend

Demonstrations planned for New York, London, San Francisco; Likud drafts Trump

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 30, 2020 23:19
Israelis protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Prime Minister official residence in Jerusalem on July 30, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israelis protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Prime Minister official residence in Jerusalem on July 30, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The protest movement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will expand internationally on Friday, when a demonstration will be held on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
The demonstrators in San Francisco will carry black and Israeli flags and warn about danger to Israeli democracy.
"The foundations of Israeli democracy are being challenged by a prime minister indicted for criminal bribery charges and we American Israelis and Israeli expats will not stand idle," protest leader Offir Gutelzon wrote.
A protest is also planned for Washington Square in New York, in London and in Berlin on Sunday. The Bay Area activists are also in touch with people who want to protest in Boston and Seattle and activists who have demonstrated against Netanyahu in Sydney. 
“The easy answer about why we are protesting a 14-hour flight away is that we cannot fly to demonstrate during corona times,” Gutelzon told The Post. “If we could come, we would. We want to show solidarity with the protesters for democracy. The big threat to our democracy comes from Bibi’s divisiveness. We want to raise awareness of the threat to the Jewish and democratic state caused by Bibi.”
The Likud is also planning to add a global element to the protests. A group of Likud central committee members are planning a video of US President Donald Trump supporting Netanyahu that will disrupt an anti-Netanyahu protest outside Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence on Saturday night.


