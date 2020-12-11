Anti-Netanyahu submarines sail the Yarkon as protest statue re-erected

A six-ton protest statue that was installed in front of the Prime Minister's Jerusalem residence before being removed by Israel Police found a new home outside of Tel Aviv's City Hall Thursday. A day later, anti-Netanyahu protests continued as Investigate Now protesters sailed six massive inflatable submarine props down the Yarkon River Friday morning.Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai tweeted a picture of the statue in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on Thursday, the first night of Hanukkah, with the caption "The protester will continue to protest. In the end there will be light. Happy Holiday."Tel Aviv's municipality approved the placement of the statue before it was transferred to the square, according to Haaretz.
The statue depicts an anti-Netanyahu protester waving the Israeli flag as he is blasted by a police water cannon. The bronze statue, which is five meters tall and weighs six tons is named “Israeli Hero,” referring to a military decoration for valor.The artist, Itay Zalait, chained himself to his work and was removed by police when they dismantled the statue last week. He was detained for questioning but released shortly afterwards.“I created the statue as a tribute to protesters who are Israel’s heroes at this time,” Zalait told the Megafon-news website. “The protester is an Israeli hero actively participating in protecting Israel as a democratic state.” Police noted that the statue was installed without a permit and that it endangered bystanders.The prop submarines were launched by protesters calling for the investigation Netanyahu's Case 3000 known as the “Submarine Affair.” One massive submarine prop is 13 meters in length. "There is serious concern that the prime minister of Israeli dealt in Israel's security out of greed and to line his own pocket and the pockets of those close to him. This is an unimaginable situation and this concern can not go unanswered. The state of Israel must found a committee with full authority to investigate until the serious suspicions are assuaged," said the Investigate Now organization.Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.
Itay Zalait, the artist who created the statue, plans to request official permission from the Jerusalem municipality to place the statue back in Paris Square, across from the Prime Minister's Residence, Haaretz reported. Dozens arrived to watch the statue go up in the square, according to Haaretz.המפגין ימשיך להפגין. לבסוף יהיה גם אור. חג שמח. pic.twitter.com/Z4mAn4n8C4— רון חולדאי (@Ron_Huldai) December 10, 2020
הנפת הדגל pic.twitter.com/a8gJizTv8v— Bar Peleg (@bar_peleg) December 10, 2020
