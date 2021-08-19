The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Arabs from mixed cities feel less safe than the general Arab community

A survey shows that the sense of safety among Arab communities in mixed cities is much lower than that of the general Arab communities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 19, 2021 06:04
Graffiti west of Nazareth that says "Arabs are enemies to expel or kill" (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Graffiti west of Nazareth that says "Arabs are enemies to expel or kill"
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
The Abraham Initiatives Organization published the results of its survey of the sense of personal safety in the Arab society in mixed cities for 2020 on Wednesday.
The survey finds that:
In the last three years, about 24% of the Arab murder victims were from mixed cities.
Some 60.8% of Arab citizens from mixed cities feel unsafe as opposed to 37.2% from the rest of the country.
Some 82.9% of Arab citizens from mixed cities are concerned about the violence and crime phenomena, as opposed to 75% of Arabs from the rest of the country.
The plague of violence across mixed cities affects the Jews' general feeling of security too. Some 27.5% of Jews from mixed cities feel insecure because of violence in their neighborhoods, as opposed to 10.6% of Jews from the rest of the country.
The personal security survey was done as part of the continuous tracking of Arab personal security that the Abraham Initiatives conduct. The survey was led by Dr. Nohad Eli, the academic advisor for the "Safe Communities" initiative, and includes 304 Arab interviewees from 6 mixed cities and 125 Jews for comparison.
The survey was born from the understanding that while the general Arab community is suffering from a rise in violence and crime against them in the last few years, the Arabs from mixed cities suffer from over-representation of violent incidents compared to the general Arab community.


