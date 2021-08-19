Arabs from mixed cities feel less safe than the general Arab community

The Abraham Initiatives Organization published the results of its survey of the sense of personal safety in the Arab society in mixed cities for 2020 on Wednesday.

The survey finds that:

In the last three years, about 24% of the Arab murder victims were from mixed cities.

Some 60.8% of Arab citizens from mixed cities feel unsafe as opposed to 37.2% from the rest of the country.

Some 82.9% of Arab citizens from mixed cities are concerned about the violence and crime phenomena, as opposed to 75% of Arabs from the rest of the country.

The plague of violence across mixed cities affects the Jews' general feeling of security too. Some 27.5% of Jews from mixed cities feel insecure because of violence in their neighborhoods, as opposed to 10.6% of Jews from the rest of the country.

The personal security survey was done as part of the continuous tracking of Arab personal security that the Abraham Initiatives conduct. The survey was led by Dr. Nohad Eli, the academic advisor for the "Safe Communities" initiative, and includes 304 Arab interviewees from 6 mixed cities and 125 Jews for comparison.