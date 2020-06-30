Solution to violence, crime in Arab communities goes far beyond policing

Violence and personal security remain serious issues in Arab-Israeli society, according to the report, which found that 65% of all those killed in the State of Israel in 2019 were Arab citizens.

Some 89 Arab citizens were killed during 2019, including 79 men and 10 women.

"Our understanding is that violence and crime is the outcome, the manifestation, of a systematic neglect and discrimination and underdevelopment of the Arab community and Arab citizens in Israel for many decades," said Amnon Be'eri-Sulitzeanu, co-CEO of the Abraham Initiatives to The Jerusalem Post.

Be'eri-Sulitzeanu explained that the root of the problem lies in issues with education, housing, employment and a lack of recreation, sports and cultural facilities. "There is under-investment in a whole age group between 17 and 25-[year-olds]," said Be'eri-Sulitzeanu, adding that many youth are simply "out there in the streets looking for something to do and are being recruited by organized crime organizations."

While policing and enforcement are important and also need to be improved, "policing is only the band-aid" and only deals with issues after they become issues, explained the co-CEO. "In order to prevent and to change the root causes, the Israeli government needs to develop and execute a long-term plan which includes almost all of the government ministries and agencies."

After over a year of requesting that an inter-ministerial committee be formed to address the violence and crime in Arab-Israeli communities, the findings of the Personal Security Index were presented on Monday for the first time at the Committee Tackling Crime in Arab society, headed by Joint List MK Mansour Abbas.

Last year, Arab-Israelis conducted a series of protests and strikes against the government's and police's failure to deal with violence in Arab communities.

Be'eri-Sulitzeanu told the Post that the organization is "very happy" with the interim outcome of the task force, adding that the plan that will be submitted by the task force to the government includes a number of relevant ministries, not just the Public Security Ministry.

Gaps between Arab communities and Jewish communities are apparent from the report, with Jewish communities expressing less concerns and reporting less experiences with violence and insecurity.

A majority of Arab citizens stated that they feel insecure in their area of residence in the 2019 survey conducted by the Abraham Initiatives, compared to just 35.8% who said the same in 2018. Despite this, only 6.2% of Arab-Israeli respondents stated that they feared for their personal security within their own homes. In comparison, only 12.8% of Jewish citizens stated that they feel insecure in their area of residence.

64.5% of Arab-Israeli respondents who experienced violence or threats of violence stated that they knew the attacker or person threatening them.

Arab citizens overall are more worried by the threat of crime and violence than they are of racist legislature, societal inequality and issues with the peace process. 73.1% of Arab citizens are concerned about being or having a family member be a victim of violent crime. In comparison, only 19.3% of Jewish citizens worry about the same issue. A similar gap exists with concerns about property crimes as well.

While Arab citizens reported a rise in concerns about these crimes, the Abraham Initiatives monitored a drop in the number of Jewish citizens worried about the same issues.

Some 70.4% Arab-Israeli women are concerned about violence against women, an issue that has been brought to the spotlight throughout Israeli society as of late by a string of murders that occurred during the coronavirus crisis. Men are less concerned by the issue, with only 55.7% of men showing concern about violence against women.

General domestic violence was less of a concern among Arab-Israelis, with 53.4% of women and 52.5% of men saying they were concerned or very concerned with the issue.

Trust in the police remains relatively low among Arab-Israeli society, with only 45.2% of those who experienced violence or threats of violence filing complaints with the police. This does, however, mark a rise in the percentage of Arab-Israelis who turned to the police, as only 38.3% of similar respondents filed a complaint with police in 2018. About half of Arab-Israelis stated that police treated them well or very well.

The survey found that Arab-Israelis believe that while police are handling traffic laws and law enforcement well, they are failing to protect the lives of Arab citizens and fight violence, crime and criminal families in Arab society. Overall, Arab-Israelis' evaluation of police performance fell from 2018 to 2019 and only 17.4% of Arab-Israelis expressed trust in the police in 2019, compared to 26.1% in 2018.

Most Arab citizens believe that the family is the key to fighting violence in Israel, followed by religious institutions, the education system and societal leaders. Only 16.7% of Arab citizens believe that Israel Police are helpful in fighting violence and only 9.5% believe that the government is helpful in fighting violence.

"The sharp decline in personal security across Arab society impairs the quality of life in Arab communities and requires an urgent, systemic response by the government," said Be’eri Sulitzeanu and Dr. Thabet Abu Rass, co-CEOs of The Abraham Initiatives.

"The task force’s program must be implemented well, and we will continue to monitor its activities to ensure that the necessary budgets are allocated where needed. Arab society and its leadership also play an important role in curbing violence, especially violence that results from social norms and struggles between groups and processes of change."

The survey interviewed 718 Arab-Israeli respondents. A separate survey was conducted among 500 Jewish citizens in order to compare the results between the two populations.

As of April, the Arab-Israeli population stood at about 1.9 million people.

Widespread reform throughout all branches of the government is necessary in order to combat increasing violence and insecurity in Arab-Israeli communities, according to the Personal Security Index report by the Abraham Initiatives organization.