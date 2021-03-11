The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Arrivals - Feeding you like a bubbie

AHUVA SCHWARTZ, 31 - FROM MONSEY TO JERUSALEM, 2012

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MARCH 11, 2021 11:39
Ahuva Schwartz (photo credit: LISA RICH PHOTOGRAPHY)
Ahuva Schwartz
(photo credit: LISA RICH PHOTOGRAPHY)
Feeding you like a bubbie
• ALAN ROSENBAUM
This is a story about how the love for a flag and a passion for preparing food combined to launch Ahuva Schwartz on aliyah and a burgeoning Instagram-fueled cooking career in the Holy Land.
First, the flag. Monsey, NY, where Ahuva grew up, is not known as a hotbed of modern religious Zionism, but she grew up with an abiding passion for Israel. “My parents have always had a huge Israeli flag in the window,” says Schwartz. “We were not closet Zionists. My parents never took us on vacations to Florida. We always came to Israel for the holidays. They instilled a love of Israel in us,” she adds.
Next, the food. Schwartz’s greatest passion in life is cooking and baking, and today she is the face behind ‘The Katamon Kitchen,’ preparing Shabbat meals for customers throughout Jerusalem, and the host of an Instagram page with thousands of followers.
Ahuva’s interest in cooking began at an early age. “My first memory is cooking with my mother when I was five years old. Every year, she makes 200 kreplach before Yom Kippur for the final pre-Yom Kippur meal and sends them to all of our cousins. I remember tasting the meat and making dough with her.” Growing up, Ahuva and her mother would watch cooking shows featuring culinary stars such as Jamie Oliver, Jacques Pépin and Lidia Bastianich.
Ahuva enjoyed learning new tricks and techniques in the kitchen and she shared her creations with friends and family as her culinary skills developed. She wrote a regular recipe column in her high school newspaper and baked birthday cakes for girls in her class. During her gap year in Israel, she prepared gourmet dinners every Tuesday night for fellow students at the girls’ seminary she attended.
Ahuva wanted to remain in Israel for a second year of study, but her parents insisted that she first obtain a college degree. She dutifully agreed and attended Stern College in New York, receiving her degree in early childhood education. “But I always knew in my head that after graduation, I would go back to Israel,” she adds. Schwartz graduated from Stern in 2011 and returned to Israel, working as a counselor at the Tiferet Seminary in Ramat Beit Shemesh. In August 2012, Ahuva officially made aliyah, arriving on a Nefesh B’Nefesh flight together with her brother and sister-in-law. She spent her first official year as an Israeli citizen working as a counselor at a Jerusalem-based girls’ seminary.
Ahuva maintained her love for cooking, and on her days off, she would go to her parents’ vacation apartment in the Katamon neighborhood to cook and take photos of the food she had prepared. While visiting the States in the summer of 2013, one of Ahuva’s friends told her about Instagram, the social networking app, and suggested that she create an Instagram page with her cooking photos and recipes.
Ahuva designed an Instagram page and started posting pictures under the name of The Katamon Kitchen. “I don’t like writing,” says Ahuva, “but I like taking pictures of food and sharing my recipes and ideas.” Slowly but surely, the page gained a following. In December 2013, when a major snowstorm landed in Jerusalem, paralyzing the city for several days, Ahuva, with plenty of time on her hands, cooked for four days, posted more photos and recipes, and her Instagram following increased.
In January 2014, Ahuva embarked on a new culinary adventure, preparing meals daily for a large Jerusalem family, and regularly posting photos of her recipes to her Instagram page. In 2015, she joined the cooking team at Crave, the popular Jerusalem eatery, and in June 2019, moved to the Al Dente restaurant in Jerusalem. Soon, Ahuva began to receive orders from customers for their summer Shabbat meals.
AHUVA LEFT Al Dente in December 2019 and focused her energies and attention on her full-time Katamon Kitchen business, preparing complete Shabbat meals for clients in the Jerusalem area, including challot, appetizers, salads, entrées and desserts. Called “Shabbat-to-Go,” the service has become a great success. Schwartz also offers “Dinner-in-a-bag” during the week for new parents, people who have recently moved to new homes, and new olim (newly arrived immigrants).
She is always on the move and runs everything as a one-woman show: purchasing food, cooking, baking and delivering orders on Fridays throughout the city. Ahuva goes food shopping on Tuesday, buys meat and chicken in the shuk on Wednesday, and cooks all day Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. until midnight, after which she “plays a game of Tetris,” trying to fit the food into her refrigerator. Plus, she still works part-time at Crave.
Ahuva was concerned that the novel coronavirus pandemic would negatively affect her business but found that people being cooped up in their homes with little to do, had begun to follow her on Instagram. “My numbers went up like crazy, and I now have more than 14,000 followers on Instagram,” she says. Orders also increased, as people did not want to spend their corona isolation time cooking in their kitchens.
Ahuva has also been offering Zoom cooking classes during the pandemic and conducted a cooking demo for a bridal shower, with participants from Israel, Los Angeles, Seattle, Toronto, New York and New Jersey. Many of her clients purchase meals for people living in Israel, and she comments, “A really sweet order during corona happened when grandchildren in the States ordered #shabbattogo for their grandparents in Jerusalem.”
In Ahuva’s view, making food has enabled her to make friends both through Instagram and through her weekly food shopping. “What I love about my page is that I reach people from all over the world. When people message me and tell me that they enjoyed a recipe and tell me where they’re from, I think it’s amazing that I can connect to people with food no matter where they are.”
Ahuva has even met distant relatives through her Instagram page. She reports that people who meet her in the supermarket are excited to meet her but downplays her notoriety, saying, “I’m nothing special. I just love what I do, and I hope to teach people more about food and inspire others to get in their kitchens and enjoy it too!”
She has developed warm relationships with vendors in the Mahaneh Yehuda shuk, who look forward to her weekly visits. “One week, when I made my order a day later than usual,” she reports, “my butcher was very concerned. He said that he and his wife were so worried about me! Every week when I go to make my order, I get a huge smile from their son, who looks forward to seeing me every week.”
Despite her talents in preparing exotic dishes, Ahuva reports that her favorite meal is “simple roasted chicken and potatoes.” Her hobby has always been cooking, but she does enjoy reading historical fiction and working out, and she adds jokingly, “My mother says, ‘Of course you should write that she’s single.’”
“I’m very happy that I moved to Israel,” says Ahuva. “If I were in the US, I wouldn’t be doing this. I would be an unhappy teacher. The reason I cook is to make people happy with food and to enhance Shabbat with food. I am a Jewish Bubbie – I just want to feed you.


Tags Israel aliyah Jerusalem Monsey
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a lot of children. Is this a problem and what should we do?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Why did Nitzan Horowitz encourage ICC's targeting of Israel? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Hen Mazzig

Finding unity in the diversity of global Jewry - opinion

 By HEN MAZZIG
Nadav Tamir

Coronavirus: Israel must vaccinate our Palestinian neighbors - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by