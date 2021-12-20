The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

COVID-19: Israel records over 1,000 cases for the 1st time since October

Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Salman Zarka warns that new restrictions on gatherings might be needed.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2021 18:10
CORONAVIRUS ‘CZAR’ Prof. Salman Zarka attends a press conference in Jerusalem on Sunday. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
CORONAVIRUS ‘CZAR’ Prof. Salman Zarka attends a press conference in Jerusalem on Sunday.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israel registered over 1,000 new coronavirus daily cases on Sunday, the highest number since October, Health Ministry’s data showed Monday, as Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Salman Zarka said that the country might need to place restrictions on gatherings.
“We understand that an infectious epidemic is here and we are detecting underground circulation of Omicron and therefore we need to examine the coming steps,” Zarka said speaking before a joint session of the Knesset Health and Constitution committees. “Besides for the vaccination of the population and the Magen Avot program [to protect the elderly in nursing homes], we need to prepare for measures concerning gatherings.”
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
Currently, Israel does not have any cap on gatherings outdoor – even though if more than 1,000 people attend, the event or venue has to be operated under the Green Pass system – granting access only to those who are fully vaccinated, recently recovered or have undergone a corona test. Indoors, venues and activities are required to operate under the Green Pass system already at 50 participants.
In the past few days, the country has registered a significant rise in morbidity – even though the vast majority of cases are still caused by the Delta variant and not Omicron.
On Sunday, 1,004 new virus carriers were identified, more than double than a week earlier. The figure marks the highest number since October.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen accompanying his nine-year-old son get vaccinated against COVID-19 as Israel rolls out vaccinations for children aged 5-11, on November 23, 2021. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen accompanying his nine-year-old son get vaccinated against COVID-19 as Israel rolls out vaccinations for children aged 5-11, on November 23, 2021. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)
In the week of December 12-18, an average of 694 new cases per day were recorded. The previous week there were 613, and the week before that 519.
In addition, the coronavirus reproduction rate (R) hit 1.22 on Monday, the highest since August.
The R rate represents how many people each virus carrier has infected on average and it only mirrors the situation of about 10 days before.
When the R stands above 1, the disease is considered to be spreading because every case generates more than one case. When it is below 1, it is a sign that the number of cases is decreasing.
Meanwhile, serious morbidity has remained stable for now, with the number of serious patients standing at around 80 for several days.
As the authorities warned that the numbers of general as well as of serious morbidity will likely go up drastically in the upcoming week, they are trying to take advantage of the time before it happens to promote vaccination in the hope to curb the trend.
On Monday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Education Minister Yifat Shasha Biton to discuss the vaccination drive in schools, as the campaign to inoculate children 5-11 is proceeding slowly, with less than 150,000 children jabbed out of an eligible population of over one million.
Currently, the Health Ministry has organized around 50 vaccinating stations to visit schools, but Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said that the number will increase to 500 in the upcoming days.
“In the coming weeks, the main national mission of the State of Israel, of the Government of Israel and of the education system is to quickly vaccinate and protect the children of Israel before the main part of the Omicron wave arrives,” Bennett said.
“I expect every district manager, inspector, principal and teacher to understand that in the next two weeks, this is the supreme mission, above all others,” he added.
In the past, Shasha Biton had expressed skepticism regarding vaccinating children in schools, but in the recent period, she has accepted it.
“The more medical manpower there is, the more the vaccination campaign can be extended to the entire system in a short time and the number of vaccinators will increase,” she said. “It should be remembered: the drive depends on two factors - parental consent and the availability of medical workforce that is provided by the Health Ministry.”
“The education system fully cooperates with the Health Ministry, the Home Front Command and all parties involved,” she added.


Tags Health Ministry Coronavirus Assuta Health Omicron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The world must stand behind Israel in fight against terrorism -editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel must change its attitude toward the Nakba - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Breakstone

Delay of Western Wall deal isn’t only issue disenfranchising forward-thinking Jews - opinion

 By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Hasan Ismaik

What Israelis know and Arabs must learn - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Kylie EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ

It is time for Matan Kahana to address the issue of agunot - opinion

 By KYLIE EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

‘Obsessed’ Biden administration put settlements on par with Iran nukes

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech at the White House in August.
4

One Israeli family causes mass Omicron outbreak - here’s how

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

COVID: Israel adds France, Spain, UAE to list of 'red' countries

A SIGN at Ben-Gurion Airport directs passengers to the COVID-19 testing area.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by