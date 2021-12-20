COVID-19: Israel records over 1,000 cases for the 1st time since October

Israel registered over 1,000 new coronavirus daily cases on Sunday, the highest number since October, Health Ministry’s data showed Monday, as Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Salman Zarka said that the country might need to place restrictions on gatherings.

“We understand that an infectious epidemic is here and we are detecting underground circulation of Omicron and therefore we need to examine the coming steps,” Zarka said speaking before a joint session of the Knesset Health and Constitution committees. “Besides for the vaccination of the population and the Magen Avot program [to protect the elderly in nursing homes], we need to prepare for measures concerning gatherings.”

Currently, Israel does not have any cap on gatherings outdoor – even though if more than 1,000 people attend, the event or venue has to be operated under the Green Pass system – granting access only to those who are fully vaccinated, recently recovered or have undergone a corona test. Indoors, venues and activities are required to operate under the Green Pass system already at 50 participants.

In the past few days, the country has registered a significant rise in morbidity – even though the vast majority of cases are still caused by the Delta variant and not Omicron.

On Sunday, 1,004 new virus carriers were identified, more than double than a week earlier. The figure marks the highest number since October.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen accompanying his nine-year-old son get vaccinated against COVID-19 as Israel rolls out vaccinations for children aged 5-11, on November 23, 2021. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

In the week of December 12-18, an average of 694 new cases per day were recorded. The previous week there were 613, and the week before that 519.

In addition, the coronavirus reproduction rate (R) hit 1.22 on Monday, the highest since August.

The R rate represents how many people each virus carrier has infected on average and it only mirrors the situation of about 10 days before.

When the R stands above 1, the disease is considered to be spreading because every case generates more than one case. When it is below 1, it is a sign that the number of cases is decreasing.

Meanwhile, serious morbidity has remained stable for now, with the number of serious patients standing at around 80 for several days.

As the authorities warned that the numbers of general as well as of serious morbidity will likely go up drastically in the upcoming week, they are trying to take advantage of the time before it happens to promote vaccination in the hope to curb the trend.

On Monday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Education Minister Yifat Shasha Biton to discuss the vaccination drive in schools, as the campaign to inoculate children 5-11 is proceeding slowly, with less than 150,000 children jabbed out of an eligible population of over one million.

Currently, the Health Ministry has organized around 50 vaccinating stations to visit schools, but Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said that the number will increase to 500 in the upcoming days.

“In the coming weeks, the main national mission of the State of Israel, of the Government of Israel and of the education system is to quickly vaccinate and protect the children of Israel before the main part of the Omicron wave arrives,” Bennett said.

“I expect every district manager, inspector, principal and teacher to understand that in the next two weeks, this is the supreme mission, above all others,” he added.

In the past, Shasha Biton had expressed skepticism regarding vaccinating children in schools, but in the recent period, she has accepted it.

“The more medical manpower there is, the more the vaccination campaign can be extended to the entire system in a short time and the number of vaccinators will increase,” she said. “It should be remembered: the drive depends on two factors - parental consent and the availability of medical workforce that is provided by the Health Ministry.”

“The education system fully cooperates with the Health Ministry, the Home Front Command and all parties involved,” she added.