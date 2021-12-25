The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Jewish Agency race down to five candidates

The prolonged race for the head of the Jewish Agency is down to five candidates, but names can still be put forward until February. Former IDF deputy chief of staff Dayan was spurned.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2021 21:15

Updated: DECEMBER 25, 2021 21:55
Deputy Mayor for Foreign Relations, Economic Development and Tourism Fleur Hassan-Nahoum on the site of planned expansion of the US Embassy in Jerusalem (photo credit: Courtesy)
Deputy Mayor for Foreign Relations, Economic Development and Tourism Fleur Hassan-Nahoum on the site of planned expansion of the US Embassy in Jerusalem
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The race for chairman of the Jewish Agency, which began with nine candidates, has been whittled down to five, ahead of the Agency’s Board of Governors meeting in February.
Initially, two of the top candidates were Intelligence Services Minister Elazar Stern and ANU Museum director Irina Nevzlin, but both dropped out, which left seven.
On Thursday, Jewish Agency Secretary-General Josh Schwarcz, who works under the radar, called five candidates to invite them to a second interview this week: Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and former MKs Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Danny Danon, Michael Oren and Omer Yankelevich.
Former MK Uzi Dayan apparently did not receive such an invitation. He declined to comment on the snub. All he would say when reached was “you will have to speak to the selection committee.”
Dayan, who will turn 74 next week, served as head of IDF Central Command, deputy chief of staff and head of the National Security Council. If chosen, he would have been the highest-ranking IDF officer to ever head the agency.
Former UN ambassador Danny Danon at the Ruderman Foundation's conference on Israel in American politics, April 20, 2021. (credit: OREN COHEN)Former UN ambassador Danny Danon at the Ruderman Foundation's conference on Israel in American politics, April 20, 2021. (credit: OREN COHEN)
There apparently was also no invitation given to the second round for Bar Ilan University law Prof. Emerita Yaffa Zilbershats, the outgoing chairwoman of the Budgets and Planning Committee of the Council for Higher Education
Asked on Saturday night if she had been invited, Zilbershats said: “I will not answer. Ask the selection committee.”
A source on the committee revealed that the new deadline for joining the race is December 31. But even after that, any member of the selection committee will still be able to bring a new candidate until the decision is made.
The real deadline is only the end of February when the Board of Governors convenes to approve the new Agency head. Until then, Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid is likely to take his time to reveal the government’s preferred candidate.
The Agency released a statement on Saturday night saying that “the process of selecting a new chairman continues in a comprehensive and professional manner and that as part of the process, the selection committee will interview candidates until the most fitting choice is selected.”


Tags Jewish Agency Yair Lapid michael oren
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for the Jewish Agency to choose a chairman - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

The Western Wall should be a place of unity for all Jews - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN

My word: Don't panic - and other advice for the galaxy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Rabbi Rick Jacobs

Implement Kotel agreement and fulfill Isaiah's biblical prophecy - opinion

 By RICK JACOBS
Mark Regev

What is Israel's endgame in attacking Syria?

 By MARK REGEV
Amotz Asa-El

The US Capitol insurrection was 2021's event of the year

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by