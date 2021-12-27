The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Aish Hatorah distances itself from Berland celebration at Old City center

Berland was filmed driving into the Western Wall plaza and then entering the Aish Hatorah World Center located just opposite the Kotel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2021 17:11

Updated: DECEMBER 27, 2021 17:16
Aish Hatorah World Center opposite the Kotel in Jerusalem. (photo credit: Oyoyoy, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
Aish Hatorah World Center opposite the Kotel in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: Oyoyoy, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
Aish Hatorah, the global Jewish organization, distanced itself from the use of its center in the Old City of Jerusalem by sex offender Eliezer Berland, leader of an extremist haredi sect, who held a celebration there on Sunday evening.
Berland was filmed driving into the Western Wall plaza and then entering the Aish Hatorah World Center located just opposite the Kotel.
Rabbi Steven Burg, CEO of Aish Hatorah, said in a statement that the organization did not know that the celebration was for Berland and that when it discovered he was there, it’s staff called the police. 
Rabbi Eliezer Berland covered with a prayer shawl arrives for a court hearing arrives for a police investigation at a police station in Jerusalem, November 2, 2021 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Rabbi Eliezer Berland covered with a prayer shawl arrives for a court hearing arrives for a police investigation at a police station in Jerusalem, November 2, 2021 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
“On Sunday night, December 26th, a prominent organization in the Old City with whom we regularly cooperate and try to help whenever possible asked Aish for a last-minute favor,” Burg said in the statement. “We were asked to please provide event space to private citizens, not a group or organization, with few details. We were most certainly not told that the space was for the notorious convicted sex offender Rabbi Berland or anyone associated with him.”
Berland was convicted in 2016 after admitting to two counts of indecent sexual acts and one of sexual assault. In June this year, he was convicted on charges of fraud, exploitation, attempted intimidation, tax offenses and money laundering. He was recently released from prison. 
Burg said he was “horrified and sickened to learn that Aish had been put in such a compromised position.”
“As soon as it was clear who was present we contacted the police and took steps to have the party removed,” he said. “Aish has a longstanding history of promoting timeless Jewish wisdom and values, particularly to those who do not yet have a positive association with their own Jewish heritage. Having the presence of someone who so clearly besmirches those values is a shocking embarrassment that undermines everything that Aish and our World Center stand for.”


Tags old city jerusalem sexual abuse Rabbi Eliezer Berland
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Deri should be barred from politics - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

The Western Wall should be a place of unity for all Jews - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Daniel Goldman

Will haredim take control of Israel-Diaspora relations? - opinion

 By DANIEL GOLDMAN
Rabbi Rick Jacobs

Implement Kotel agreement and fulfill Isaiah's biblical prophecy - opinion

 By RICK JACOBS
Tomer Cohen, CEO, BUYME

Hybrid happiness: Managing organizational happiness in the new reality

 By TOMER COHEN
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers the Coen Brothers split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by