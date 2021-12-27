The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett to address Knesset from isolation

PM Naftali Bennett's daughter tested positive for COVID-19, and there is a good chance she has the Omicron variant.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2021 17:21

Updated: DECEMBER 27, 2021 18:06
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett sits in pandemic-mandated isolation in the Knesset this week, after returning from the UAE. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett sits in pandemic-mandated isolation in the Knesset this week, after returning from the UAE.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will come to the Knesset plenum on Monday and address the parliament from isolation in the visitor's gallery.
Bennett's spokeswoman said there was a good chance that the prime minister's daughter, who tested positive for the coronavirus, has the omicron variant. The spokesman said Bennett did not want to come to the Knesset and risk infecting anyone but the Likud forced him to come.
"The opposition playing with the health of the public is very problematic," Bennett said. "While we are doing everything possible to encourage the feeling of responsibility of every Israeli citizen amid the rise in infections, Netanyahu is playing with the pandemic to score petty political points. Netanyahu has lost the last vestiges of national responsibility." 
Likud faction chairman Yariv Levin wrote to Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, insisting that Bennett come to the Knesset for a parliamentary maneuver that compels the prime minister to listen to speeches by opposition MKs and then address the Knesset.
Levy initially canceled the special session of the parliament. But after Bennett agreed to come from his home in Ra'anana, Levy announced that the start of the session would be delayed from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett on his way to a cabinet meeting. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett on his way to a cabinet meeting. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Sources close to Bennett said the reason he decided to come was that the Likud refused to pair off with him for votes on Wednesday that cannot be passed without him and he could not justify not coming on Monday and then coming for the votes on Wednesday. 
The Likud responded that "Bennett is afraid" and "in an unprecedented manner, tried to avoid addressing the public."
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's party said that when he was prime minister, he did not shut down the Knesset.
"Bennett's political spin was nonsense," the Likud said. "He does not care about the health of the public but about his own political health, and he is indeed in danger." 

 


