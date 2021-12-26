Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s 14-year-old daughter has tested positive for coronavirus, Bennett’s spokesperson said.

The prime minister had been screened with an antigen test ahead of the cabinet meeting and tested negative. Nonetheless, upon learning of his daughter’s situation, Bennett left the cabinet meeting.

Bennett will take a PCR test and stay at home in isolation while separating from his daughter until he receives a negative test.

The prime minister’s office said that Bennett and his family will follow all the rules and regulations that apply to COVID-19.

This is not the first time that Bennett has been in isolation since the start of the Omicron wave in Israel. A person was found COVID-positive on his flight back from the United Arab Emirates earlier this month, putting him and his entourage into isolation.

All of the ministers who attended Sunday’s cabinet meeting in the Golan were tested for COVID with a rapid antigen test in the morning as cases in the country continue to rise.

During this testing, one of Bennett’s staffers tested positive for the virus. The employee was transferred to quarantine immediately and did not come in contact with the prime minister, his office said.

Those who did come in contact with the individual tested negative. Nonetheless, they did not attend the meeting as a precaution.

In addition, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton’s daughter is COVID-positive. She did not attend the cabinet meeting on Sunday as a result.

The minister's office said that she was in isolation.

Cases are especially high among the country’s children.

On Sunday morning, the Health Ministry reported more than 5,200 kids in the Israeli school system were infected with the virus. In total, 48% of all cases are among people under the age of 18.