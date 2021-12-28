The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

There Is Jewish and There Is Arab Violence -opinion

From 2019 to 2021, there has been a 61.1% drop in so-called price-tag attacks. Moreover, the number of indictments of Jewish extremists has doubled from 16 to 32 over the past year.

By YISRAEL MEDAD/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 02:48
police settler violence 311 (photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem)
police settler violence 311
(photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem)
Over the past several months, the pro-Palestinian chorus has been pushing the theme of “settler violence” in the territories of Judea and Samaria, aka, the West Bank. A search using Google shows that these reports say the violence has “risen,” “increased” and “spiked” and that there has been an “upsurge” in violence by Israeli settlers. In fact, if one reviews the various websites of such organizations and news platforms, which all feed into the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), the theme is a staple of their messaging. One can even read a statement from the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor asserting “state-sponsored violence and attacks” that were mostly “executed with full protection from the Israeli army.”
That body, however, is chaired by Richard Falk, who has been accused of manipulating anti-Semitic memes and whose reports for the United Nations as its Human Rights Council special rapporteur were condemned in years past by the United States. Incidents do occur; no one denies that. They are condemned by the official representative bodies that represent the Jewish residents in Judea and Samaria. The questions, though, are how many are there, who initiates them, is the reported damage correct and what are the true overall statistics and context of violence from both sides.
As Jonathan Tobin, of JNS, recently observed, “There is something wrong if a few Jews throwing stones is considered far more important than the fact that attacks on Jews in the same areas is more or less the national sport of Palestinians.” He points to a double standard whereby proportionally fewer Jewish attacks gain greater coverage while “exponentially greater volumes of Palestinian violence is considered either unremarkable or somehow justified.”
Indeed, the data made available by the Israel Police point to something remarkable: The number of incidents of Jewish violence is decreasing. From 2019 to 2021, there has been a 61.1% drop in so-called price-tag attacks. Moreover, the number of indictments of Jewish extremists has doubled from 16 to 32 over the past year. That is not the picture the pro-Palestinian groups wish you to know.
Another factor that is underplayed is the above-mentioned volume of Arab violence in the same area. The Rescuers Without Borders paramedical organization is the first responders unit on the scene of incidents. They provide first aid and ambulance services. In the past two and a half months they reported 315 rock-throwing cases and 50 firebombs tossed at Jewish targets in Judea and Samaria. That is an average of eight each day. Just last night, in Jerusalem’s City of David/Silwan neighborhood, dozens of firebombs were thrown at Jewish homes.
arab violence 88 298 (credit: AP)arab violence 88 298 (credit: AP)
The IDF data indicates that in 2020 there were 1,500 rock-throwing incidents, 229 firebombs tossed, 31 shootings, nine stabbings, 541 guns and rifles were seized and 330 knives were recovered.
The Shin Bet security agency recorded over 100 Palestinian terror attacks in Judea and Samaria in October 2021. In 2020, it reported almost 800 acts of Palestinian terror; an additional 424 “significant attacks” were thwarted.
In addition, it must be recalled that whereas local and national Israeli officials have strongly condemned what some have called “Jewish acts of terror,” the Palestinian leadership is quite explicit in encouraging attacks on Jews living in communities beyond the Green Line. Indeed, the severity of Arab violence, whether car rammings, stabbings or shootings, is obvious but, unfortunately, downplayed.
And this leads to a moral issue. Whereas the pro-Palestinian voices seem to justify Arab violence as either a response to supposed Jewish provocations or stemming from a “right to resist” and thus rarely is the cause they champion called into question, any Jewish act of violence by an infinitesimal minority of Jews becomes an instrument to nullify any justice in the cause of the resettling of these areas of the Jewish national home.
Tamar Sternthal of CAMERA, also writing in the JNS on December 21 (“Fake news and the UN’s secret data on ‘settler-related incidents’”), detailed not only the unworthiness of much of the OCHA data but how certain media outlets amplified a false message.
It is obvious that unreliable, insufficient, nonconclusive and unconfirmed information is feeding part of the pro-Palestinian propaganda campaign. We need more media neutrality as well as outlets that report the whole story instead of pushing dubious claims that are not fully supported by data. We need more on-site reporting and confirmation rather than an overdependence on press releases or tweets.
Yisrael Medad is a research fellow at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center.


Tags Settlers violence palestinian violence Palestinian Attack arabs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should live in Jerusalem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Omer Bar Lev faces the storm over tweet on settler violence - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

Normalization of Holocaust parallels in COVID era

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Adam Milstein

Does antisemitism exist in Israel?

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Tomer Cohen, CEO, BUYME

Hybrid happiness: Managing organizational happiness in the new reality

 By TOMER COHEN
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers the Coen Brothers split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by