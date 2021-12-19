Settlers clash with IDF, Border Police at Homesh settlement

Hundreds of settlers clashed with Israeli security forces at the site of the former Homesh settlement on Sunday, just days after a terrorist attack that killed Yehuda Dimentman.

The IDF, Border Police and police forces had tried to block the settlers with checkpoints, but the settlers had violently pushed past them, in one case hitting an IDF soldier with a vehicle.

The settlers then vandalized IDF property, blocked security forces from moving and pushed into Homesh in order to illegally build structures on the site.

The Homesh settlement was one of four forcibly evacuated in 2005 during the Disengagement.

"The IDF condemns any manifestation of violence against the security forces and will act resolutely in relation to any attempt to harm the members of the security forces who perform their role in maintaining the security of Israeli citizens," the IDF said in a statement.

