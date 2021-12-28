The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Al-Aqsa Waqf guard arrested for attacking police officer

A Waqf guard was arrested for attacking a police officer on the Temple Mount and disrupting an arrest.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 15:18
Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A guard working for the Waqf on the Temple Mount was arrested in the past week after he attacked an Israeli police officer at the site, according to an indictment issued against the guard on Tuesday.
On December 21, the guard, Louay Abu Al-Saad, disrupted Israel Police officers who were arresting a Waqf employee on the Temple Mount. Al-Sa'ad filmed the officers and stayed close to them in a "threatening manner," as well as raising his voice. The Waqf guard refused to calm down, even after being warned that he was disrupting the officers' work.
On Sunday morning, Al-Sa'ad saw one of the guards who had arrested the Waqf guard while sitting in front of the al-Aqsa Mosque. The officer saw al-Sa'ad looking at him and wished him a "good morning." The Waqf guard proceeded to run after the officer as he yelled "don't tell me good morning!" and began punching and kicking the officer.
The officer managed to pull out his baton, causing the guard to run away into the mosque and lock the doors. The officer waited for additional police to arrive and after half an hour the guard exited the mosque and was arrested. According to Palestinian reports, two other Waqf employees were arrested at the site on Sunday as well.
The Jerusalem District Attorney requested that al-Sa'ad's arrest be extended until the end of legal proceedings against him.
The Waqf, an arm of the Jordanian Ministry of Sacred Properties, administers the Temple Mount site.
Visits by religious Jews to the Temple Mount are monitored by Waqf guards and Israeli police – and all Jewish prayer, including silent prayer, is forbidden, although quiet prayer has seemingly been unofficially permitted for the past two years.


Tags Jerusalem Temple Mount waqf police
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should live in Jerusalem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Archbishop of Canterbury falls for anti-Israel lies - comment

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Omer Bar Lev faces the storm over tweet on settler violence - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

A different kind of New Year's message - comment

 By MICAH HALPERN
Angel Mas

Importance of Jewish activism against antisemitism in diaspora - opinion

 By ANGEL MAS
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers the Coen Brothers split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by