Chief Rabbi Lau visits shiva of alleged rapist Chaim Walder

Lau was photographed in a tent that was set up outside the Walder home for the shiva. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2021 11:49

Updated: DECEMBER 29, 2021 11:54
CHIEF ASHKENAZI Rabbi David Lau.
CHIEF ASHKENAZI Rabbi David Lau.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Ignoring Chaim Walder’s alleged victims, Chief Rabbi David Lau visited the haredi author’s home on Tuesday night to comfort his family which is sitting shiva.
Walder was found dead in a cemetery on Monday in what is suspected to have been a suicide. He was facing multiple allegations of rape and sexual assault of minors since a Haaretz expose last month.
Walder was a well-known author of children’s and young adults’ books in the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) world. His series Kids Speak (in Hebrew, Yeladim Mesaprim al Atzmam) has sold more than two million copies in communities across Israel and the Diaspora. 
He was accused of raping minors and young adults, all of whom he met in his line of work as a therapist and children’s author. 
Lau’s visit to the shiva drew condemnations across social media particularly due to his silence on the Walder affair and not saying anything about the author’s alleged victims. So far, more than 20 testimonies have been brought to the rabbinical court in Safed that had convened to hear the accusations. 
The haredi media also ignored the victims and reported on the death of “Rabbi Haim Walder” without mentioning the severe allegations that were brought against him.  


