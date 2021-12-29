Israel needs to find ways to allow Diaspora Jews to visit - Herzog

Israel needs to find ways to allow Jews from around the world to enter the country even during times of coronavirus lockdowns and closures, President Isaac Herzog declared on Wednesday.

Herzog spoke at an economic conference organized by Calcalist. He was asked about the divisive political language that is often heard in the Knesset and in his answer said that Israelis need to understand that what happens in Israeli society radiates outward, to Diaspora Jews.

“Diaspora Jewry is also going through a difficult time now with the coronavirus,” said Herzog who before becoming president served as chairman of the Jewish Agency.

The president said that he receives a large number of requests from Jewish communities around the world and schools that are struggling with the inability to visit Israel.

“This is the first time in the history of the country that it is closed to Diaspora Jews,” Herzog said. “We have not closed for Aliyah and Aliyah has grown in the last two years, but it is closed to people who have family here. I think that we need to take this into consideration in the current debate about opening Israel’s skies.”

Herzog spoke a day after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that while he feels the pain of Diaspora Jews, he does not plan on opening Israel’s borders to them.

“The topic of Diaspora Jews is very important to me,” Bennett said in a briefing. “It is very close to my heart, and we will do everything to bring things back on track as quickly as possible.”

Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)

Several Diaspora Jewish leaders expressed disappointment at Israel’s closed borders in recent weeks.

South African Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein said closing the borders was a “moral disgrace,” and Israel is essentially saying, “You are not part of us; we are not part of you.”

Conference of Presidents of Major American Organizations CEO William Daroff said that in his view the State of Israel is supposed to have a contract with the Diaspora and "that contract has been suspended.”