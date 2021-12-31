Security forces evacuated illegal buildings on Givat Komi Uri near Yitzhar in the West Bank on Friday. During the evacuation, clashes broke out between the security forces and the residents of the outpost, during which three IDF soldiers were lightly injured.

Residents threw stones at the forces and blocked traffic by burning tires, which they also threw at the forces. The stones shattered the windshield of a backhoe loader brought in for the evacuation, and several of the forces’ vehicles were damaged as well.

In response, the forces used means to disperse the demonstrators. Two Border Police soldiers and a Special Patrol Unit fighter were lightly injured.

An illegal settlement built by Israeli settlers near the near the Yitzhar settlement in the Samaria region. (credit: BORDER POLICE SPOKESPERSON)

