3 soldiers lightly injured during evacuation of illegal structures near Yitzhar

Residents threw stones at the forces and blocked axes by burning tires.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 31, 2021 16:35
Israeli border police officers stand guard near the Yitzhar setllment where illegal structures were demolished earlier in the morning on August 12, 2020. (photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
Israeli border police officers stand guard near the Yitzhar setllment where illegal structures were demolished earlier in the morning on August 12, 2020.
(photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
Security forces evacuated illegal buildings on Givat Komi Uri near Yitzhar in the West Bank on Friday. During the evacuation, clashes broke out between the security forces and the residents of the outpost, during which three IDF soldiers were lightly injured.
Residents threw stones at the forces and blocked traffic by burning tires, which they also threw at the forces. The stones shattered the windshield of a backhoe loader brought in for the evacuation, and several of the forces’ vehicles were damaged as well.
In response, the forces used means to disperse the demonstrators. Two Border Police soldiers and a Special Patrol Unit fighter were lightly injured.
An illegal settlement built by Israeli settlers near the near the Yitzhar settlement in the Samaria region. (credit: BORDER POLICE SPOKESPERSON)An illegal settlement built by Israeli settlers near the near the Yitzhar settlement in the Samaria region. (credit: BORDER POLICE SPOKESPERSON)
Chief of staff Aviv Kohavi condemned the violence perpetrated against the fighters during law enforcement activities and said that "violence against the security forces is a criminal behavior that requires the execution of law."


