The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

IDF thwarts stabbing attack at West Bank bus stop, kills terrorist

A Palestinian man got out of a car and ran towards a bus station but was shot, amid heightened West Bank tensions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 31, 2021 10:20

Updated: DECEMBER 31, 2021 12:12
A knife used in an attempted stabbing attack near Ariel on December 31, 2021. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A knife used in an attempted stabbing attack near Ariel on December 31, 2021.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF thwarted a stabbing attack against civilians at a bus stop at the Giti Avishar junction in the Samaria region of the West Bank, killing the Palestinian terrorist.
No Israelis or soldiers were injured in the Friday morning attack.
"A terrorist got out of a vehicle with a knife in his hand and ran towards the bus stop where there were civilians and fighters," the IDF said.
"Soldiers shot at the terrorist and killed him," the IDF added.
The IDF set up roadblocks in the area and are searching for the vehicle and for other suspects.
The attack came just a day after a Palestinian resident of the Jerusalem area was indicted by the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office for the attempted stabbing of two young ultra-Orthodox Jews a week and a half ago near the Damascus Gate.
Since November 17, several terror incidents have taken place. This includes the shooting that killed 26-year-old Eli Kay in the Old City of Jerusalem and the shooting that killed 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman at the site of the former Homesh settlement.
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan praises soldiers who thwarted an attempted stabbing attack near Ariel on December 31, 2021 (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL) Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan praises soldiers who thwarted an attempted stabbing attack near Ariel on December 31, 2021 (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)
The attacks have been carried out by lone-wolf culprits, members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), or Hamas. These include shooting attacks, vehicular ramming attacks, stone-throwing and stabbings.
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan visited the scene of the attack.
After praising the soldiers' conduct during the incident, Dagan blamed the government's policy for not acting strongly enough against terror.
"The Israeli government, unfortunately, is harming its deterrence and losing it time and time again, we see this in severe attack attempts, over and over again," he said. "I call on the Israeli government to wake up, and to learn from IDF soldiers how to fight terrorism. Terrorism is not negotiated, terrorism is not embraced. Terrorism is defeated, and terrorism is fought and eradicated," he said.
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


Tags Hamas Palestinian Islamic Jihad Terrorism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Chief Rabbi David Lau must resign - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel is wrong to close its borders to Diaspora Jews - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The UN’s perpetual, painful probe

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

The UN - where anti-Israel prejudice remains supreme - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Diaspora Jews’ misplaced anger at Israel’s no-entry policy - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by