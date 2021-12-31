IDF thwarts stabbing attack at West Bank bus stop, kills terrorist

The IDF thwarted a stabbing attack against civilians at a bus stop at the Giti Avishar junction in the Samaria region of the West Bank, killing the Palestinian terrorist.

No Israelis or soldiers were injured in the Friday morning attack.

"A terrorist got out of a vehicle with a knife in his hand and ran towards the bus stop where there were civilians and fighters," the IDF said.

"Soldiers shot at the terrorist and killed him," the IDF added.

The attack came just a day after a Palestinian resident of the Jerusalem area was The IDF set up roadblocks in the area and are searching for the vehicle and for other suspects.The attack came just a day after a Palestinian resident of the Jerusalem area was indicted by the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office for the attempted stabbing of two young ultra-Orthodox Jews a week and a half ago near the Damascus Gate.

Since November 17, several terror incidents have taken place. This includes the shooting that killed 26-year-old Eli Kay in the Old City of Jerusalem and the shooting that killed 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman at the site of the former Homesh settlement.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan praises soldiers who thwarted an attempted stabbing attack near Ariel on December 31, 2021 (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL) The attacks have been carried out by lone-wolf culprits, members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), or Hamas. These include shooting attacks, vehicular ramming attacks, stone-throwing and stabbings.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan visited the scene of the attack.

After praising the soldiers' conduct during the incident, Dagan blamed the government's policy for not acting strongly enough against terror.

"The Israeli government, unfortunately, is harming its deterrence and losing it time and time again, we see this in severe attack attempts, over and over again," he said. "I call on the Israeli government to wake up, and to learn from IDF soldiers how to fight terrorism. Terrorism is not negotiated, terrorism is not embraced. Terrorism is defeated, and terrorism is fought and eradicated," he said.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.