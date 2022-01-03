The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Two foreign workers arrested on suspicion of raping young disabled woman

Several cases of sexual assault against people with special needs have occurred in recent months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 07:27
Israel Police vehicle (Illustrative) (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police vehicle (Illustrative)
Israel Police have arrested two Eritrean citizens living in Tel Aviv after receiving a report from a hospital that they had sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman with special needs in a hostel apartment building near the Tel Aviv central bus station. The suspects are 35 and 45 years of age.
Following the report, the station's investigators met with the victim and the hostel's representatives, and began conducting investigations and a search for the suspects. They were located soon after and brought in for questioning.
The Tel Aviv police department requested on Sunday that their detention be extended.
Several cases of sexual assault against people with special needs have occurred in recent months. In one case, a Jerusalem resident in his 70s was arrested on suspicion of drugging a young woman with a mental disability.
The Tel Aviv Central Bus Station (credit: DAVID KING/FLICKR) The Tel Aviv Central Bus Station (credit: DAVID KING/FLICKR)
According to the report, the man used severe violence and raped her for an extended period of time.


