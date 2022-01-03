The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Israeli businessman, municipality official indicted in bribery scandal

Former Rosh Ha’ayin Municipality director-general Yigal Yani was charged for receiving bribes in the sum of NIS 27,000 from businessman and contractor Kobi Magnezi

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 06:36
THE ISRAEL POLICE conducts its high-level investigations through Lahav 433, the country’s ‘FBI,’ headquartered in this building in Lod. (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
THE ISRAEL POLICE conducts its high-level investigations through Lahav 433, the country’s ‘FBI,’ headquartered in this building in Lod.
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Former Rosh Ha’ayin Municipality director-general Yigal Yani was indicted on Sunday for breach of trust after a plea bargain was reached with the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office, Israeli media reported.
Yani was charged for receiving bribes in the sum of NIS 27,000 from businessman and contractor Kobi Magnezi, whose companies in return received significant advantages in real estate tenders issued by the municipality from 2012-2015, the indictment reads.
According to the indictment, Yanai received said bribes in a multitude of different ways. One example was given of the former director-general receiving funds in a crate of whisky bottles. In another, Magnezi reportedly paid for a joint vacation to Greece with Yanai and their respective partners, as well as hosting them in his yacht.
Magnezi was also indicted last week for committing bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Israeli media reported.
Magenzi has reportedly bribed not only the Rosh Ha'ayin Municipality, but also the Ashkelon Municipality and the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council in the collective sum of over NIS 300,000.
An Israel Police car is seen in Beit Shemesh on October 30, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) An Israel Police car is seen in Beit Shemesh on October 30, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Yanai and Magenzi were both indicted following extensive investigations conducted by Israel Police's Lahav 433, the national crime unit.
"The indictment is another step in the State Attorney's Office and law enforcement's uncompromising battle against corruption in local authorities and in government," the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office stated, according to Israeli media.
"The indictment reveals the defendant's serious acts to abuse his power to promote large-scale business interests while harming the public interest and the local authority's functioning," it added.


Tags Israel Police bribery crime real estate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kohavi is right to reject court compromise to allow Franken to remain in IDF - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

Desmond Tutu: A hero against apartheid first, a critic of Israel second - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: The UN’s perpetual, painful probe

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The next Abraham Accords will be with Indonesia - analysis

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Diaspora Jews’ misplaced anger at Israel’s no-entry policy - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by