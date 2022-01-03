IDF issues demolition order for home of Jerusalem terrorist

Less than two months after an Israeli civilian was killed in a terror attack in Jerusalem’s Old City, Israel’s military issued a demolition order for the home of the Palestinian terrorist who carried out the attack.

The order was signed by the Head of the Homefront Command Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin for the home of Fadi Abu Shkhaydam who lived in east Jerusalem’s Shuafat refugee camp. His family had appealed the decision but the requests were rejected.

Fadi Abu Shkhaydam opened fire at a number of Israeli men near the entrance to the Western Wall on November 22rst, killing 26-year-old Eli Kay was killed and four others were injured. Border Police officers opened fire, killing the attacker.

The Head of the IDF’s Central Command, Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs is authorized to issue demolition orders.

Abu Shkhaydam was a known Hamas member and the terror group quickly took responsibility for the attack.

Hamas called it a "heroic operation” and warned “the criminal enemy and its government to stop the attacks on our land and our holy sites. [Israel] will pay a price for the iniquities it commits against Al-Aqsa Mosque, Silwan, Sheikh Jarrah and elsewhere.”

Violent attacks in the West Bank have jumped significantly over the past year but the number of deaths from terror attacks is the lowest in a decade.

According to data released by the military, over the past year, there have been 5,532 incidents of rocks being thrown, 1,022 Molotov cocktails thrown, 61 shooting attacks, and 18 stabbing attacks.

Two Israelis were killed in the West Bank and Kay, who was killed in Jerusalem.

A controversial tactic, Israeli officials say home demolitions are a key deterrent to stop other potential attackers, but Palestinians and human rights groups criticize the army for using collective punishment by demolishing the homes of the terrorist’s families.

The IDF believes that while there is no exact science to stopping terror attacks, home demolitions have led to attacks being thwarted and less motivation to carry out attacks.

But following the attack by Abu Shkhaydam, several attacks took place including one several hours later in the central city of Jaffo when an 18-year-old Palestinian stabbed a 67-year-old man, moderately wounding him.

The attacker also attempted to stab the man’s wife before fleeing the scene. The Palestinian, from the West Bank city of Jenin, was arrested an hour after the attack.