Police chief brushed off fears of Mount Meron capacity limit - ops head

Police Operations Divisional Commander Shimon Nachmani on Sunday dealt Police Chief Kobi Shabtai a massive blow before the Mount Meron disaster state commission of inquiry.

Testifying to the commission, Nachmani said, "I was very disturbed by the decision not to limit the volume of the public" attending since "the site cannot hold that many. The extent to which things are squished there is out of control. I said to the police chief that we are obligated to do a field tour of the site. He responded to me, 'Don't worry, any state inquiry is on me.'"

This past April 30, some 45 men and boys, mostly ultra-Orthodox, died in a mass crush on Mount Meron , the site of the tomb of Talmudic sage Shimon Bar Yochai, where tens of thousands of pilgrims had gathered for the annual Lag Ba’omer celebrations in what was Israel’s worst civilian disaster.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Virtually everyone who has testified to the commission has said the writing was on the wall in terms of the dangerous mix of too many attendees with poor engineering and safety measures for the structures at the site.

However, most officials, including Shabtai have blamed the fact that the event went ahead with conditions that they knew were dangerous on a variety of factors, such as extremist hassidic sects who were impossible to control and pressure from haredi political officials.

Israel Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai addresses top police brass on September 30, 2021. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

Shabtai himself has mostly said he was following the orders of then-public security minister Amir Ohana and the political echelon and was powerless to change the dynamics.

Nachmani's testimony digs a gaping hole into Shabtai's narrative and portrays him as apathetic to the danger or even actively thwarting any efforts to sound the alarm.

The police operations divisional commander also said that later it was leaked to the media that he was leaking internal police protocols to the commission before it had even requested the materials., or alternatively, withholding information from the commission.

According to Nachmani – and the commission itself – this was untrue, and he only provided materials to the commission upon official request.

However, he said that Shabtai believed the media stories about him working with the commission against Shabtai and penalized him when it came time for his next assignment within the police. The official penalty and the general message from Shabtai that he was out of favor led him to quit the police suddenly and unexpectedly this past October.

Nachmani said that Shabtai inferred he was lying when he denied leaking to the commission and pushed for both of them to take polygraphs over the issues in dispute.

Some reports have said that Nachmani was also forced out because of bad interpersonal relations with the head of Police Operations Sigal Bar Zvi.

The top police official also denied ever speaking to the media, though there were leaks to the media from an unclear source even several months ago about some of his views criticizing Shabtai.

The commission is headed by former Supreme Court chief justice Miriam Naor and the other two members are Rabbi Mordechai Karlitz and IDF Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Shlomo Yanai.

In December, Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana appointed Brigadier-General Tzviki Tessler to run Mount Meron planning and preparation for major events, such as Lag Ba'Omer, for the coming year.

In November, the inquiry released an interim report to assist with planning for this coming year's events.

The committee was formed in late June after the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took over the country’s reins and overturned prior prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to avoid a formal inquiry.