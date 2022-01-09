The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Police chief brushed off fears of Mount Meron capacity limit - ops head

"I said to the police chief that we are obligated to do a field tour of the site. He responded to me, 'Don't worry, any state inquiry is on me.'"

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 9, 2022 19:24
The bodies of the victims of the tragedy at Mount Meron on Lag Ba'omer. (photo credit: SHAY YERUSHALMI/BEHADREI HAREDIM/REUTERS)
The bodies of the victims of the tragedy at Mount Meron on Lag Ba'omer.
(photo credit: SHAY YERUSHALMI/BEHADREI HAREDIM/REUTERS)
Police Operations Divisional Commander Shimon Nachmani on Sunday dealt Police Chief Kobi Shabtai a massive blow before the Mount Meron disaster state commission of inquiry.
Testifying to the commission, Nachmani said, "I was very disturbed by the decision not to limit the volume of the public" attending since "the site cannot hold that many. The extent to which things are squished there is out of control. I said to the police chief that we are obligated to do a field tour of the site. He responded to me, 'Don't worry, any state inquiry is on me.'"   
This past April 30, some 45 men and boys, mostly ultra-Orthodox, died in a mass crush on Mount Meron, the site of the tomb of Talmudic sage Shimon Bar Yochai, where tens of thousands of pilgrims had gathered for the annual Lag Ba’omer celebrations in what was Israel’s worst civilian disaster.  
Virtually everyone who has testified to the commission has said the writing was on the wall in terms of the dangerous mix of too many attendees with poor engineering and safety measures for the structures at the site.
However, most officials, including Shabtai have blamed the fact that the event went ahead with conditions that they knew were dangerous on a variety of factors, such as extremist hassidic sects who were impossible to control and pressure from haredi political officials.
Israel Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai addresses top police brass on September 30, 2021. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN) Israel Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai addresses top police brass on September 30, 2021. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)
Shabtai himself has mostly said he was following the orders of then-public security minister Amir Ohana and the political echelon and was powerless to change the dynamics. 
Nachmani's testimony digs a gaping hole into Shabtai's narrative and portrays him as apathetic to the danger or even actively thwarting any efforts to sound the alarm.
The police operations divisional commander also said that later it was leaked to the media that he was leaking internal police protocols to the commission before it had even requested the materials., or alternatively, withholding information from the commission. 
According to Nachmani – and the commission itself – this was untrue, and he only provided materials to the commission upon official request.
However, he said that Shabtai believed the media stories about him working with the commission against Shabtai and penalized him when it came time for his next assignment within the police. The official penalty and the general message from Shabtai that he was out of favor led him to quit the police suddenly and unexpectedly this past October.
Nachmani said that Shabtai inferred he was lying when he denied leaking to the commission and pushed for both of them to take polygraphs over the issues in dispute. 
Some reports have said that Nachmani was also forced out because of bad interpersonal relations with the head of Police Operations Sigal Bar Zvi.
The top police official also denied ever speaking to the media, though there were leaks to the media from an unclear source even several months ago about some of his views criticizing Shabtai.
The commission is headed by former Supreme Court chief justice Miriam Naor and the other two members are Rabbi Mordechai Karlitz and IDF Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Shlomo Yanai.
In December, Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana appointed Brigadier-General Tzviki Tessler to run Mount Meron planning and preparation for major events, such as Lag Ba'Omer, for the coming year.
In November, the inquiry released an interim report to assist with planning for this coming year's events.
The committee was formed in late June after the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took over the country’s reins and overturned prior prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to avoid a formal inquiry.


Tags police Mount Meron Mount Meron tragedy Kobi Shabtai
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Arab MKs have every right to speak Arabic during Knesset debates - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Time to create pandemic travel exceptions rule - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Asher Fredman

Abraham Accords' true potential goes far deeper than business ties - opinion

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Greer Fay Cashman

Grapevine January 9, 2022: Questioning legitimacy

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
4

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
5

Israel's Mossad bombed German, Swiss firms to stop Pakistani nukes - report

A masked protester sits next to a flag of Pakistan during an anti-Indian protest

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by