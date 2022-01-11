Travelers express hope and dismay as Israel reopens to tourism

Israel has decided to reopen its borders to tourists despite a record number of COVID-19 cases brought about by the extremely contagious Omicron variant.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
Only those are who fully vaccinated or who have recently recovered from the virus will be permitted to enter the country; however, travelers will have to undergo testing both before flying and upon landing in Israel.
In a bid to provide more clarity to prospective visitors, Israel’s Tourism Ministry on Sunday launched a dedicated landing page in English on its website containing useful information about current travel requirements.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }
The Media Line spoke to incoming and outgoing travelers at Ben Gurion Airport, many of whom were confused by the latest set of guidelines.