COVID-19: Head of Public Health Services says restrictions may be needed

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis: If the number of serious patients rises, Israel might need to take significant measures.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 10:30

Updated: JANUARY 10, 2022 11:00
People wait in line for Coronavirus tests at Cinema City, Jerusalem, January 9, 2022 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
People wait in line for Coronavirus tests at Cinema City, Jerusalem, January 9, 2022
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
If the number of serious patients in Israel increases to an alarming level, significant restrictions might be needed, Health Ministry Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis said on Monday. She also said that the Green Pass system does not protect as it used to.
“We continue to look at the number of patients in serious and critical conditions and at the hospitals’ overcrowding, not only caused by the coronavirus but also by the flu and by staff in quarantine,” Alroy Preis said during an interview to the army radio. “The moment that we see numbers that concern us, we will for sure need more significant restrictions.”
As of Sunday night, there were 203 coronavirus serious patients, over 30 more than on the previous day and more than double that on the previous Sunday. While the figure is still far from the hundreds of such patients Israel recorded in previous waves, the rapidity of the increase is causing alarm.
“At the moment, most of the patients in serious conditions have been infected with Delta,” Alroy Preis said. “The problem with Omicron is that the moment that such high numbers get infected, even a very small percentage of them becoming serious translates in a high absolute number.”
Currently, while many venues or activities function under the Green Pass system and masks need to be worn at gatherings – both indoors and outdoors if there are more than 100 participants – there are no significant limits to normal life.
The new Green Pass (left) compared to the old one (right) (credit: HEALTH MINISTRY) The new Green Pass (left) compared to the old one (right) (credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
As the Omicron wave rapidly surged, many governments and health officials have stressed that when dealing with such a high level of infectiousness, limited restrictions would not help curb the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, they are considering shortening the quarantine for medical staff infected with Omicron to alleviate the problems of medical personnel’s shortages. Currently, all those infected with the virus need to isolate for a minimum of ten days.
Asked about the new “Deltacron” a variant discovered in Cyprus that appears to present characteristics from both Delta and Omicron – and was dubbed this way by the press - Alroy Preis said that she has not yet seen anyone who has been infected by such version of the virus.
“What is important is that both viruses are to be taken seriously and we have both here,” she said. “It is important that right now everyone understands that they have to try as much as possible to stay safe, get vaccinated, avoid gatherings. We know that the Green Pass system is not protecting as it used to, so especially at-risk individuals should be careful.”
The coronavirus cabinet is set to meet on Tuesday to assess the situation, after over three weeks. 


