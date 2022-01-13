Stolen Torah scrolls returned to Jerusalem synagogue

Three Torah scrolls which were stolen from a synagogue in Jerusalem over the weekend were retrieved and returned by Israel Police on Thursday.
The gabbai (a synagogue administrator) reported the theft of the three scrolls earlier this week after a suspect placed them in garbage bags and stole them from the building.
On Wednesday, Israel Police arrested the suspect and transferred him for questioning. Detectives succeeded in locating the stolen Torah scrolls in a suitcase where the suspect hid them.
"After an intensive investigation, police investigators were able to locate the stolen Torah scrolls in a storage unit in the city and this morning the scrolls were returned to their owners," said Lior Ben Shalom, an officer in the Department of Investigations and Intelligence at the Lev Habira police station. "Israel Police and the Jerusalem District will continue to act resolutely against criminals in general and those who commit property crime in particular."