The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Stolen Torah scrolls returned to Jerusalem synagogue

Three Torah scrolls which were stolen from a synagogue in Jerusalem over the weekend were retrieved and returned by Israel Police.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 12:22

Updated: JANUARY 13, 2022 12:25
Israel Police return stolen Torah scrolls to Jerusalem synagogue (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police return stolen Torah scrolls to Jerusalem synagogue
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Three Torah scrolls which were stolen from a synagogue in Jerusalem over the weekend were retrieved and returned by Israel Police on Thursday.
The gabbai (a synagogue administrator) reported the theft of the three scrolls earlier this week after a suspect placed them in garbage bags and stole them from the building.
On Wednesday, Israel Police arrested the suspect and transferred him for questioning. Detectives succeeded in locating the stolen Torah scrolls in a suitcase where the suspect hid them.
Israel Police return stolen Torah scrolls to Jerusalem synagogue (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) Israel Police return stolen Torah scrolls to Jerusalem synagogue (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
"After an intensive investigation, police investigators were able to locate the stolen Torah scrolls in a storage unit in the city and this morning the scrolls were returned to their owners," said Lior Ben Shalom, an officer in the Department of Investigations and Intelligence at the Lev Habira police station. "Israel Police and the Jerusalem District will continue to act resolutely against criminals in general and those who commit property crime in particular."


Tags Jerusalem Torah police Theft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Court ruling giving police access to phone data sets dangerous precedent - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
4

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by