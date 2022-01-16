What will IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi's legacy be? - analysis

In one year from today, on January 16, 2023, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi will leave his office on the 14th floor of the Kirya Military Headquarters and hang up his uniform. After decades of serving the country, Kohavi will once again be a private citizen.

But, a lot can happen in a year. Especially in a world plagued by the coronavirus and specifically in the Middle East where nothing stays the same for long.

Kohavi began his term when Israel’s usual foes – Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad – were top priorities. But despite the military being active on several fronts simultaneously, he's succeeded in maneuvering the military away from major conflicts over the past three years.

While there have been several military operations in the Gaza Strip during his tenure, none that the IDF considers as war – no reservists were called up and no troops entered the Hamas-run enclave.

And throughout his tenure, no matter the surrounding difficulties, Israel’s war-between-wars campaign against Iran and its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah has seen action on a weekly basis.

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

But, as the commander of Israel’s military, he’s also been able to keep Iran at bay. Despite thousands of operations against Tehran’s continued attempt to entrench itself in Syria and smuggle advanced weaponry to Hezbollah in Lebanon, there have been very few retaliatory attacks. And none of them have had the result that Iran might have wanted.

When Kohavi took over as Israel’s top military officer from Gadi Eisenkot in 2019, he vowed to make the IDF “deadly and efficient” and formulated his Momentum multi-year plan and Victory concept to bring the military to the next level to be able to contend with the future threats on the battlefield and ever-changing enemies.

But two years of political stalemates and the lack of a budget made it almost impossible to implement much of his Momentum multi-year plan. He’s had to reprioritize and move funds from certain projects to other more urgent needs such as munitions.

Kohavi finally got his long-awaited budget late last year, and in addition to allocating NIS 5 billion to dealing with Iran, the defense establishment can finally reinforce homes along the northern border-something that hasn’t been dealt with for years.

Last week, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that the IDF and other security services were undergoing their largest rearming in years.

But the lack of a budget has had a significant effect on what Kohavi has wanted to do with the IDF, for the thousands of soldiers who serve the country, and his legacy.

Kohavi will likely not stay a private citizen for long, and after the cooling period mandated by law, he will like many military officers before him, doubtless enter politics. As chief of staff, he rarely held news conferences or interviews, only when situations demanded him to. In briefings with reporters, he has his presentations planned out and knows how to answer the strong questions thrown to him.

But, when faced with harsh criticism, especially regarding the conditions of troops, while he might hesitate for only a few seconds, you can see that it bothers him.

He has visited bases across the country, and recently when he was informed of the quality of food that was dished out to troops, he told journalists that while he’s no chef, he can cook much better than what he saw.

But it’s not only food that has led troops to voice their complaints, but its also a lack of transportation to bases. Not only have soldiers been photographed standing like sardines in a can during long bus rides, but some have even hidden in the luggage compartments of buses.

The chief of staff has already cared for the pensions of retired career officers, something that in addition to the inedible food, left a bad taste in the mouth of troops who earn far below minimum wage. In December, the Defense and Finance ministries announced that they would be raising the pay of soldiers by 50% this year, the first time in over five years. But the increase is still laughable for those who place their lives at risk for the country.

According to a report by the Israel Democracy Institute, public trust in the IDF has decreased significantly over the past year, with only 78% of Jewish Israelis saying that they had “very much or quite a lot” of trust in the military. For comparison's sake, just two years earlier, 90% fo Jewish Israelis said they trusted the army.

If people don’t trust the military, why would they send their sons and daughters to join combat units and put their lives at risk?

As a chief of staff who promised to care for his troops, especially combat soldiers, it is the conditions of troops, whether it be their meager salary or the inedible food they are given on base, that Kohavi must focus on during his last term.

All of Israel’s “regular” enemies can be held at bay, but the public trust in the IDF cannot. And that is not what Kohavi wants his legacy to be.