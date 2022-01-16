Israeli jets fly alongside AFCENT jets in 'Desert Falcon'

Israeli Air Force pilots flew alongside their counterparts from the United States Air Force Central Command (AFCENT) in a joint training exercise dubbed Desert Falcon, simulating airstrikes and dog fights.

The drill saw the IAF’s 119th Bat Squadron that flies F-16I fighter jets along with the 122nd Nachson intelligence-gathering Gulfstream G550 fly alongside American F-16 jets from the 55th Fighter Squadron against the IAF’s 115th “Red Squadron” that simulated enemy jets and helicopters.

The drill took place out of the IAF’s Ovda Airbase and saw the jets flying mostly over Israel’s Negev desert.

“The Israeli air teams flew ‘shoulder-to-shoulder’ with American teams and simulated joint responses to aerial threats and strikes on targets, through education, cooperation, and mutual growth,” the IDF said in a statement that was released on Sunday.

“The exercise represents an important milestone in the strengthening of international-strategic cooperation between Israel and the American air force, and it contributes to the readiness of our forces,” it added.

Israeli jets fly alongside AFCENT jets in the 'Desert Falcon' drill, on January 16, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The drill with the American pilots is the latest in a series of exercises carried out between Israeli forces and their American allies since Jerusalem was moved from EUCOM (European Command that currently focuses on Russia and its threats against Europe and NATO) to CENTCOM ’s area of responsibility in January.

The move to CENTCOM is believed to not only simplify the cooperation with American troops in the region but can also create potential for a regional coalition with Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel against shared threats posed by Iran.

The increased cooperation with CENTCOM and possibly even the Gulf States is expected to give Israel a leg up in terms of dealing with the threat posed by Tehran.

Since the move, Israeli troops have held several drills with CENTCOM, the United States Air Force Central Command (AFCENT) and NAVCENT in the south of the county, including one in November with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in the Red Sea.

Israeli jets have also escorted US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers through Israeli airspace as it was headed towards the Persian Gulf. Commonly called “The Bone,” the bombers flew over key areas in the Middle East accompanied by allied aerial forces like Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.