Foreign Ministry workers stop helping babies born to surrogates in protest

“The responsibility for harming the citizens of Israel is on the shoulders of those who ignore the ... demand to allow Foreign Ministry workers to do their jobs in fair and appropriate conditions."

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JANUARY 17, 2022 11:12
Foreign Ministry workers protesting their work conditions, January 2, 2022.
Foreign Ministry workers protesting their work conditions, January 2, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Foreign Ministry Workers Union has stopped registering babies born to Israeli families via surrogates in the US, Colombia, and Georgia on Monday, in protest of their working conditions.
The union launched sanctions ahead of going on a full strike and following months of protests and negotiations.
The US, Colombia and Georgia are the countries to which most Israelis seeking surrogate services go.
In addition, the Foreign Ministry workers stopped providing visas to Israel in the Philippines, India and Nepal for nursing and agricultural workers.
“Continuing to ignore all of our calls leaves us no choice,” union representatives stated, calling on the public should follow the news and the union’s social media accounts for additional sanctions to be taken in the coming day.
FOREIGN MINISTRY employees protest against their working conditions.
They plan to disrupt consular services in Jerusalem on Tuesday, as well.
“The responsibility for harming the citizens of Israel is on the shoulders of those who ignore the justified demand to allow Foreign Ministry workers to do their jobs in fair and appropriate conditions,” the union stated.
The Foreign Ministry Union is in a labor dispute with the ministry in recent months over cuts to their pay and working conditions. Overtime pay has been eliminated, though many must be in contact with Israeli embassies and consulates in distant time zones, in addition to working on local time. They are paid for only two “on-call” days per month, whereas in reality many of them need to be available 24 hours a day throughout the month. In recent weeks, the union ordered workers to stop working past regular hours in protest.
Earlier this month, Foreign Ministry workers raised a black flag on the ministry’s flagpole, carrying signs with slogans like “don’t rely on us” and “you can’t pay for groceries with patriotism.”
When Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov canceled his trip to Israel last month, officially for personal reasons, the union claimed it was because Foreign Ministry workers refused to handle his trip, and said that Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s lack of action on their demands was hurting Israel’s foreign relations.
The union also released a satirical video in which an actor portraying Lapid said that he “embraces” the Foreign Ministry workers, but when asked what he was going to do to help them all he said was that he would embrace them more.
The Foreign Ministry’s budget has faced continuous budget cuts, which the state comptroller pointed out in a critical report in 2020. In 2019, the budget dropped to NIS 1.385 billion, even though the ministry’s necessary expenses were NIS 1.53b. The budgets of all government ministries increased by an average of 5.7% in 2019, compared to 2018, but the Foreign Ministry’s dropped 14.7%.
The union reported that COVID-19 has added to the workload of those working in consular services abroad, who have to deal with requests to enter Israel, adding many hours of work that they are not paid for.
While the union and the Salary and Employment Agreements Department of the Finance Ministry reached an agreement in 2017 to raise salaries in the Foreign Ministry – for the first time since 2000 – the union said payment for the expenses of diplomats posted abroad has been cut such that they are earning less than before.
They now have to pay more for language lessons, which are needed to work in Israeli embassies and consulates around the world, and the state pays less for the education of diplomats’ children.


Tags Foreign Ministry Yair Lapid Union
