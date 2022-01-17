Israel could sign deal to buy three submarines from Germany - reports

A deal to buy three submarines from Germany that is the subject of a possible state commission of inquiry could be signed in the coming week.

According to a report by Walla! News, the ministerial committee that oversees defense procurement met on Sunday to discuss the deal for three Dolphin-class submarines that had initially been approved by Berlin in 2017.

The report said that the committee discussed the agreement as well as the budget regarding their purchase. The cost of the submarines is an estimated 1.5 billion Euros, one-third of the cost will be funded by the German government.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The committee includes Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Justice Minister Gideon Saar, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid

On Friday, the offices of Lapid and Gantz announced that the government would vote on Sunday for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the so-called Submarine Affair, or Case 3000.

Investigate Now protesters call for the investigation of Case 3000 against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by sailing prop submarines on the Yarkon River. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

But it was delayed, according to reports in Haaretz, due to the government’s ongoing negotiations to sign the agreement with Germany for the sale.

The Submarine Affair is an ongoing scandal involving the multibillion-dollar submarine deal with Germany’s ThyssenKrupp AG conglomerate over several years in which the political class has made accusations against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials including former Navy officers.

According to reports, the committee’s work will also focus on the procurement of the three new submarines and Netanyahu’s demand for the purchase of a fourth.

Israel currently has three Dolphin-class submarines and two Dolphin 2-class submarines (another one is expected to be delivered in 2018). The submarines are said to have a shelf-life of around 30 years, making them obsolete in another 10 years.

While most details about Israel’s submarine fleet are under heavy guard and rarely publicized, the Israel-bound subs in question are said to have 16 multipurpose torpedo tubes which can fire torpedoes and even swimmer delivery systems.

According to foreign reports, these submarines provide Israel with nuclear second-strike capabilities, carrying long-range cruise missiles with nuclear warheads. They would not reach Israel’s coast for another decade are expected to replace the older submarines.

In 2018 the Israeli Navy announced that the new submarines would be called “Dakar” in honor of the submarine that mysteriously disappeared in 1968 as it sailed from the United Kingdom to Israel.

The Head of Israel’s Navy has announced that the model name of the new submarines set to arrive in Israel from Germany over the next coming years will be called “Dakar” in honor of the submarine which was lost 50 years ago.

The last location of the INS Dakar, which was on a four-week journey under the command of Maj. Yaakov Ra’anan was on January 24th, 1968 at six in the morning around 30 miles southeast of the island of Crete. Israeli ships and aircraft were deployed to search for the vessel along with the help of British, US, Greek, Turkish, and Lebanese vessels.

Israeli was forced to call off the search on February 4, 10 days after its disappearance.