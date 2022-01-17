Defense Ministry, IDF to increase draft deferrals by 10% 

The IDF and the Defense Ministry have increased the quota for recruitment deferrals by 10% following a peak in demand by youth to spend a year doing National Service or pre-military preparatory courses.

At the initiative of Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster, the IDF and the Ministry of Defense, Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the increase in the quotas that doubles the number of youth spending a year of National Service before drafting into the Israeli military.

The move comes after the IDF and the Defense Ministry’s Social Security Division reported a record number of 12th-grade graduates volunteering for national service and pre-military preparatory courses (Mehina).

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Following the move, an estimated 7,660 Israeli youths will be able to postpone their enlistment in the coming year, the ministry said.

IDF paratroopers take part in a brigade drill at training area in the northern Golan Heights, on January 12, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90) Thanking the Knesset members for reaching the budget that made such a move possible, Schuster said that the decision will allow for “a gradual expansion of the framework of pre-military programs, which are important Israeli and Zionist projects.”

"I am proud of these young men and women who choose to improve their personal skills and commitment to the country before they are drafted,” he said.

Israel has about 30 agencies where youth can volunteer for their National Service and 58 pre-army programs throughout the country from the Golan Heights to the Arava in the South. Additional programs and agencies are set to be approved in the coming year.

The pre-military programs target post-high school Israelis from all backgrounds as well as new immigrants and Jews from abroad who have not yet immigrated to Israel. During the one-year program, students defer the draft and complete their regular army service after their year of studies.

While non-Israeli participants in the pre-military programs are not obligated to join the IDF , the pre-army programs generally encourage participants to join combat or elite combat units.

The head of the IDF Manpower Directorate Maj.-Gen. Yaniv Asur said that he expects to see many of those who defer their service to study in pre-military courses serve in combat and command positions once they are drafted.

“We see this year as an investment in human capital and after recognizing its importance we have decided to increase the quotas by 10%,” he said, adding that those who take part in these programs “go through a very significant transformation process of maturity and learning.”

In December, Gantz and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed to establish an inter-ministerial team to “evaluate service arrangements” in the IDF and civil service and form “a new, broad and updated service plan that coordinates security and socio-economic needs in Israel, including its various population groups, and which reflects a broad national consensus,” the Prime Minister's Office said at the time.

Gantz has been trying to reform the country’s conscription to the army, saying it is necessary in order to preserve the IDF as a “people’s army” in which every citizen, no matter their background, will serve the country. If not, Israel would be forced to end the drafting of citizens, therefore, turning the IDF into a professional, albeit volunteer, army.

The universal national service model would replace the current system that exempts Arab Israelis and ultra-Orthodox Jews from serving in the military or civil service after finishing high school. The military would get the first choice of recruits followed by other security and civil service roles such as serving in the police or hospitals.