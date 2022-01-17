The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Defense Ministry, IDF to increase draft deferrals by 10% 

The move to increase military draft deferrals comes after a peak in demand to do national service or pre-military preparatory courses.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 17, 2022 15:30

Updated: JANUARY 17, 2022 16:34
Soldiers are seen taking part in a joint maritime security drill near the Red Sea. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Soldiers are seen taking part in a joint maritime security drill near the Red Sea.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
The IDF and the Defense Ministry have increased the quota for recruitment deferrals by 10% following a peak in demand by youth to spend a year doing National Service or pre-military preparatory courses.
At the initiative of Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster, the IDF and the Ministry of Defense, Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the increase in the quotas that doubles the number of youth spending a year of National Service before drafting into the Israeli military.
The move comes after the IDF and the Defense Ministry’s Social Security Division reported a record number of 12th-grade graduates volunteering for national service and pre-military preparatory courses (Mehina).
Following the move, an estimated 7,660 Israeli youths will be able to postpone their enlistment in the coming year, the ministry said.
Thanking the Knesset members for reaching the budget that made such a move possible, Schuster said that the decision will allow for “a gradual expansion of the framework of pre-military programs, which are important Israeli and Zionist projects.”
IDF paratroopers take part in a brigade drill at training area in the northern Golan Heights, on January 12, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90) IDF paratroopers take part in a brigade drill at training area in the northern Golan Heights, on January 12, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
"I am proud of these young men and women who choose to improve their personal skills and commitment to the country before they are drafted,” he said.
Israel has about 30 agencies where youth can volunteer for their National Service and 58 pre-army programs throughout the country from the Golan Heights to the Arava in the South.  Additional programs and agencies are set to be approved in the coming year.
The pre-military programs target post-high school Israelis from all backgrounds as well as new immigrants and Jews from abroad who have not yet immigrated to Israel. During the one-year program, students defer the draft and complete their regular army service after their year of studies.
While non-Israeli participants in the pre-military programs are not obligated to join the IDF, the pre-army programs generally encourage participants to join combat or elite combat units.
The head of the IDF Manpower Directorate Maj.-Gen. Yaniv Asur said that he expects to see many of those who defer their service to study in pre-military courses serve in combat and command positions once they are drafted.
“We see this year as an investment in human capital and after recognizing its importance we have decided to increase the quotas by 10%,” he said, adding that those who take part in these programs “go through a very significant transformation process of maturity and learning.”
In December, Gantz and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed to establish an inter-ministerial team to “evaluate service arrangements” in the IDF and civil service and form “a new, broad and updated service plan that coordinates security and socio-economic needs in Israel, including its various population groups, and which reflects a broad national consensus,” the Prime Minister's Office said at the time.
Gantz has been trying to reform the country’s conscription to the army, saying it is necessary in order to preserve the IDF as a “people’s army” in which every citizen, no matter their background, will serve the country. If not, Israel would be forced to end the drafting of citizens, therefore, turning the IDF into a professional, albeit volunteer, army.
The universal national service model would replace the current system that exempts Arab Israelis and ultra-Orthodox Jews from serving in the military or civil service after finishing high school. The military would get the first choice of recruits followed by other security and civil service roles such as serving in the police or hospitals.


Tags Benny Gantz Defense Ministry IDF israel national service
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid antisemitic violence, Jewish solidarity is needed - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The loss of governability - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yohanan Plesner

Israel’s governmental institutions must be strengthened - opinion

 By YOHANAN PLESNER
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Noa Zilberman

Why your soft skills are your strongest skills

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
4

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
5

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by