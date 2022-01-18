The military committee investigating the death of Col. Sharon Asman who collapsed during a combat fitness drill this past summer has found that he likely experienced cardiac arrest.

Asman, who had just days before had taken command of the IDF’s Nahal Brigade, collapsed at the Beit Lid military base in central Israel. He received medical treatment on the spot before being pronounced dead.

The committee investigating Asman’s death, headed by Brig.-Gen (Res.) Guy Hasson along with a medical subcommittee headed by Lt.-Col. Dr. Sharon Ohayon, found that the cause of death could not be determined with certainty but “after examining the event, and based on extensive medical knowledge backed by medical research” that the most probable cause of death was cardiac arrest.

The committee found that the Nahal Brigade doctor responded quickly, within minutes of Asman’s collapse, and began immediate resuscitation efforts with the help of a Magen David Adom team that came to the scene.

According to the investigation, the committee found that the medical teams should have used a defibrillator at an earlier stage in the resuscitation attempts, even if there was no guarantee that it would have saved him.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and late Col. Sharon Asman's widow at his funeral, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The commission of inquiry also noted that there are discrepancies in the guidelines as to where to place defibrillators and that gym where Asman collapsed did not have any. The committee recommended an extensive deployment of such medical devices in IDF units immediately.

They also recommended “refreshing and practicing” ways to contact MDA as they are the most readily available medical response team for emergencies for military bases located next to cities, like the base where the incident occurred.

The committee's conclusions were presented to Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, who then ordered the military to monitor service members with health risk factors and to place a defibrillator in every gym on military bases and other suitable areas. They must be purchased and installed by July 1rst 2022.

Kohavi also stressed the importance of conducting health questionnaires and having troops take mandatory health tests, including for career officers as a condition for their promotion.

Asman, who was 43 years old and a father to two, enlisted in the Nahal Brigade in 1997 and held several command positions during 25 years of service where he held a number of field, command, staff and training positions.

He participated in fighting in the security zone in southern Lebanon

Asman served as an officer in the Operations Division of the brigade, and commander of the 931st Shaham Battalion during the 2014 war in Gaza, Operation Protective Edge.

Asman also was the commander of the Etzion and Benyamin Brigades and more. He served as an officer in the Operations Division in the Northern Command before being appointed as commander of the Nahal Brigade.