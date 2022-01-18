The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Col. Sharon Asman likely died from cardiac arrest, committee investigating his death finds

The committee found that the medical teams should have used a defibrillator at an earlier stage in the resuscitation attempts, even if there was no guarantee that it would have saved him.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 13:09
IDF Lt.-Col. Sharon Asman who collapsed and died during a combat fitness drill, July 1, 2021. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Lt.-Col. Sharon Asman who collapsed and died during a combat fitness drill, July 1, 2021.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The military committee investigating the death of Col. Sharon Asman who collapsed during a combat fitness drill this past summer has found that he likely experienced cardiac arrest.
Asman, who had just days before had taken command of the IDF’s Nahal Brigade, collapsed at the Beit Lid military base in central Israel. He received medical treatment on the spot before being pronounced dead.
The committee investigating Asman’s death, headed by Brig.-Gen (Res.) Guy Hasson along with a medical subcommittee headed by Lt.-Col. Dr. Sharon Ohayon, found that the cause of death could not be determined with certainty but “after examining the event, and based on extensive medical knowledge backed by medical research” that the most probable cause of death was cardiac arrest.
The committee found that the Nahal Brigade doctor responded quickly, within minutes of Asman’s collapse, and began immediate resuscitation efforts with the help of a Magen David Adom team that came to the scene.
According to the investigation, the committee found that the medical teams should have used a defibrillator at an earlier stage in the resuscitation attempts, even if there was no guarantee that it would have saved him.
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and late Col. Sharon Asman's widow at his funeral, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and late Col. Sharon Asman's widow at his funeral, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
The commission of inquiry also noted that there are discrepancies in the guidelines as to where to place defibrillators and that gym where Asman collapsed did not have any. The committee recommended an extensive deployment of such medical devices in IDF units immediately.
They also recommended “refreshing and practicing” ways to contact MDA as they are the most readily available medical response team for emergencies for military bases located next to cities, like the base where the incident occurred.
The committee's conclusions were presented to Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, who then ordered the military to monitor service members with health risk factors and to place a defibrillator in every gym on military bases and other suitable areas. They must be purchased and installed by July 1rst 2022.
Kohavi also stressed the importance of conducting health questionnaires and having troops take mandatory health tests, including for career officers as a condition for their promotion.
Asman, who was 43 years old and a father to two, enlisted in the Nahal Brigade in 1997 and held several command positions during 25 years of service where he held a number of field, command, staff and training positions.
He participated in fighting in the security zone in southern Lebanon.
Asman served as an officer in the Operations Division of the brigade, and commander of the 931st Shaham Battalion during the 2014 war in Gaza, Operation Protective Edge.
Asman also was the commander of the Etzion and Benyamin Brigades and more. He served as an officer in the Operations Division in the Northern Command before being appointed as commander of the Nahal Brigade.


Tags investigation Drill Aviv Kohavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli solidarity with Colleyville synagogue is all words, no action - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The loss of governability - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yohanan Plesner

Israel’s governmental institutions must be strengthened - opinion

 By YOHANAN PLESNER
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Noa Zilberman

Why your soft skills are your strongest skills

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by