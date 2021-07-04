IDF Col. Sharon Asman buried in military ceremony

IDF Col. Sharon Asman's funeral was held at the Kiryat Shaul Cemetary on Sunday afternoon.



Asman collapsed and died on Thursday during a combat fitness drill at the Beit Lid camp near Netanya. He received medical treatment on the spot before being pronounced dead. The circumstances of his death are Asman collapsed and died on Thursday during a combat fitness drill at the Beit Lid camp near Netanya. He received medical treatment on the spot before being pronounced dead. The circumstances of his death are under investigation



Asman was a commander of the Nahal Brigade and had taken the position just two days prior to his death. He is survived by his wife and two children.

"Sharon was a commander whose character spoke for itself - professional, thorough, unflappable, brave, decisive and balanced. A man of thought and action, and a gentleman," said Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, speaking at Asman's funeral.

Asman's widow thanked her late husband for always being there for her and their daughters, even when the job meant he could not always be there physically. "Thank you for wonderful years characterized by love and friendship," she said. "You've given me a huge privilege. Thank you for two beautiful girls, thank you for the wonderful conversations ... You did everything in your power to provide me with everything I needed. You were not home much, but you were always there for me and for our daughters," she added. "We're not saying goodbye, we will always be together." IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and late Col. Sharon Asman's widow at his funeral, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT) cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} Asman, who was 43 and a father of two, enlisted in Nahal in 1997 and held several positions during 25 years of service. He also took part in fighting in the security zone in southern Lebanon. Asman served as an officer in the Operations Division of the brigade and commander of the 931st Shaham Battalion during Operation Protective Edge in 2014. "The IDF wants and needs officers of Sharon's ilk. Officers who possess diverse capabilities and embody the principles of leadership," Kohavi added.Asman's widow thanked her late husband for always being there for her and their daughters, even when the job meant he could not always be there physically."Thank you for wonderful years characterized by love and friendship," she said. "You've given me a huge privilege. Thank you for two beautiful girls, thank you for the wonderful conversations ... You did everything in your power to provide me with everything I needed. You were not home much, but you were always there for me and for our daughters," she added."We're not saying goodbye, we will always be together."Asman, who was 43 and a father of two, enlisted in Nahal in 1997 and held several positions during 25 years of service. He also took part in fighting in the security zone in southern Lebanon. Asman served as an officer in the Operations Division of the brigade and commander of the 931st Shaham Battalion during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sent his condolences to the family, saying “Asman was one of the best,” who “contributed his best years to maintaining Israel’s security. His untimely death is an unfortunate and painful event.” Politicians and officers expressed their condolences, noting Asman’s exemplary character and impressive life achievements.Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sent his condolences to the family, saying “Asman was one of the best,” who “contributed his best years to maintaining Israel’s security. His untimely death is an unfortunate and painful event.”