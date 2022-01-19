The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

WATCH: Ramat Gan Safari lions enjoy the heavy rain

Temperatures dropped with snow falling in the north of Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 19, 2022 21:19

Updated: JANUARY 19, 2022 21:24
Liones in the rain at the Ramat Gan Safari (Credit: Ramat Gan Safari).
The Ramat Gan Safari lions enjoyed the heavy rains that poured down on them on Wednesday.
The safari animals have the option to take cover from the rain or go into the night houses, but the lions surprisingly chose to bathe in the rain.
Lions usually spend approximately 20 hours a day sleeping, but the rains woke them up, and they were seemingly enjoying it.
A lioness at Ramat Gan Safari. (credit: RAMAT GAN SAFARI) A lioness at Ramat Gan Safari. (credit: RAMAT GAN SAFARI)
Temperatures dropped on Wednesday, and snow piled up in the north of the country. The center and Jerusalem experienced heavy rains with reports of possible snow in Jerusalem.


Tags rain safari ramat gan lions
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu should take the plea deal - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

An appeal to Mandelblit - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Sarah Kass

Don't let Elizabeth Holmes make bad blood for entrepreneurs

 By SARAH KASS
Gil Troy

Open letter to Officer N., the 'friendly' firer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

BDS is a colonialist movement - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by