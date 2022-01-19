WATCH: Ramat Gan Safari lions enjoy the heavy rain

The Ramat Gan Safari lions enjoyed the heavy rains that poured down on them on Wednesday.

The safari animals have the option to take cover from the rain or go into the night houses, but the lions surprisingly chose to bathe in the rain.

Lions usually spend approximately 20 hours a day sleeping, but the rains woke them up, and they were seemingly enjoying it.

A lioness at Ramat Gan Safari. (credit: RAMAT GAN SAFARI)