After Yad Vashem donation decline, Gov't to transfer NIS 29m -report

The World Holocaust Remembrance Center has experienced severe difficulty in raising funds over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 21, 2022 07:36
THE HALL of Names at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, April 20, 2020. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Israel's government is expected to approve on Sunday the transfer of NIS 29 million to Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, due to a decline in donations over the course of the past two years, Ynet reported.
The motion will be brought forward by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen.
The proposal comes as the institution is suffering from difficulties in raising funds both domestically and internationally over the past two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
These new funds would be a 44% increase of the government's annual budget for Yad Vashem, which stands at NIS 200 million, according to Ynet.
It also comes ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, as well as the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp.


