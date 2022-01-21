Only one government minister condemns West Bank settler violence

All government ministers except one were silent on Friday afternoon despite videos and reports showing extreme Jewish violence in the West Bank.
The one exception was for Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel who condemned the actions of the violent and masked settlers who violently attacked a group of left-wing Israeli activists and Palestinians near the village of Burin.
נדרש מאיתנו יותר.— Yoaz Hendel יועז הנדל (@YoazHendel1) January 21, 2022
המשטרה חייבת להפגין יד קשה נגד מבצעי האירועים בכפר בורין.
אלימות היא לא עניין של פוזיציה פוליטית.
בדיוק כפי שאני דורש במגזר הערבי יד קשה.
לא יהיו אוטונומיות בישראל, חוק וסדר בכל מקום. בכל מגזר.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }
Two people were wounded when the group of masked men believed to be settlers armed with batons, stones and a Molotov cocktail attacked them near the village.
IDF soldiers eventually managed to separate the sides and police were notified, but nobody was detained or questioned, according to media reports.