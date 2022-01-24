The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

IDF to raze five West Bank outpost homes after settler attack

The demolition order sparked outrage from Religious Zionist Party MK Orit Struck who demanded justice for a family on the outpost who didn't participate in the attack.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 24, 2022 16:57
General view of the under construction settlement Brahat Hadarom or Givat Ronen Harussi close to the Napluse town in the West Bank on October 25, 2006. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
General view of the under construction settlement Brahat Hadarom or Givat Ronen Harussi close to the Napluse town in the West Bank on October 25, 2006.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The political Right has charged the IDF with “collective punishment” against Israeli settlers for issuing a demolition order Monday against five structures in the Givat Ronen outpost in the northern West Bank near Yitzhar, just days Jewish extremists in that area torched a vehicle belonging to left-wing activists.

MK Orit Struck (Religious Zionist Party) accused the IDF of exacting vengeance against the outpost because its residents were suspects in the attack. She made use of a parliamentary questioning procedure to demand answers on the matter from Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White). 

Her request for an emergency response to the questions was denied, giving Gantz 21-days to provide her with information.

“Will these homes be demolished by then?” she asked on Twitter.

“It depends on the coalition members.”

Struck posted her four questions on Twitter.

MK Orit Struk attends a protest against the demolition of structures in the illegal outpost of Homesh, outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 9, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Orit Struk attends a protest against the demolition of structures in the illegal outpost of Homesh, outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 9, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
  1. "What is the legal justification” for the demolition order?
  2. When has a similar action been taken against Palestinians?
  3. Will this now be the new policy?
  4. What precedents are there for collective punishment."

She also posted a photograph of a young couple with their infant child who lives in one of the structures, noting that the husband was not even in the area at the time of Friday's attack. The settlers attacked left-wing activists and Palestinian farmers who were planting saplings near the nearby Palestinian village of Burin.

The husband has not been accused or charged with anything, he has not even been questioned, Struck wrote. 

But apparently, she wrote, his family has been chosen to pay the price for it.

The outpost itself was illegally constructed in 1999, with NIS 150,000 from the Construction and Housing Ministry’s Settlement Division, according to the government’s 2005 outpost report by attorney Talia Sasson. 

Some of the outpost structures are built on state land and the remainder is on private Palestinian property.

Most of the outpost is located on land that falls within the boundaries of the Har Bracha settlement, just outside of Nablus, otherwise known as Biblical Shechem.

According to Hagit Ofran of the Peace Now NGO, eight of the structures are on private Palestinian property.

The Civil Administration said that these structures have received demolition orders in the past.



Tags IDF Outposts West Bank religious zionists
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid Omicron, Israel must move beyond COVID-19 Green Pass - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The pros and cons of Netanyahu’s plea bargain - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joel C. Rosenberg

Israel should help Saudi Arabia's defense in exchange for peace - opinion

 By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Colleyville sounds the siren for the Knesset on danger of antisemitism - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Avidan Freedman

A different take on the NSO Group affair - opinion

 By AVIDAN FREEDMAN
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
4

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
5

COVID-19: New daily infections record of 65,259 in Israel

Israelis, some wearing masks, are seen walking in Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda market on January 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by