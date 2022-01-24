The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ex-chief justice Miriam Naor dies at age 74

Former chief justice Miriam Naor was currently heading Meron disaster inquiry

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 24, 2022 11:41
     Former Supreme Court President Miriam Naor at the Supreme Court hall during a ceremony for outgoing Supreme Court Judge Uri Shoham in Jerusalem on August 2, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
     Former Supreme Court President Miriam Naor at the Supreme Court hall during a ceremony for outgoing Supreme Court Judge Uri Shoham in Jerusalem on August 2, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Former chief justice Miriam Naor died on Monday at the age of 74.

Besides serving as chief justice 2015-2017 and in the courts for decades, she was currently serving as the head of the state inquiry probing the Mount Meron disaster.

It was unclear who would replace her and when, though it was clear that her death would cause delays in the inquiry's progress.

Naor was known as a moderate activist who moved away from the more aggressive activism of former chief justices Aharon Barak and Dorit Beinisch, though more liberal than moderate conservative Asher Grunis, who immediately preceded her.

She was married to Aryeh Naor, who was Menachem Begin's cabinet secretary. 

MERON Commission chairwoman and former chief justice Miriam Naor and her team are seen in August accepting testimony in Jerusalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MERON Commission chairwoman and former chief justice Miriam Naor and her team are seen in August accepting testimony in Jerusalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Until becoming chief justice, Naor kept a very low profile despite being on the High Court for 14 years and being Grunis' deputy since May 2012.

Naor was born October 26, 1947, which at age 67, will give her slightly less than three years leading the court.

She was viewed as a prodigy even at a young age and after her service in the IDF, obtaining her law degree from Hebrew University in 1971 and working in the State Attorney's Office from 1972-1979, was appointed as a Jerusalem Magistrate's Court Judge at the nearly unheard-of age of 33 in 1980.

Naor was the youngest judge in Israel at the time.

She moved up to the Jerusalem District Court in 1989 and the Supreme Court 11 years later.

As a district court judge, Naor made a name for herself in convicting and sentencing Shas Party founder Aryeh Deri and sentencing the heads of a number of banks to prison with heavy fines for economic crimes.



Tags high court of justice Miriam Naor death Mount Meron tragedy
