Mount Meron: Ex-chief justice appointed to head state inquiry panel

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut appointed a three member panel on Sunday to chair the Meron disaster state inquiry commission.

The commission will be chaired by former chief justice Miriam Naor; the other two members will be Rabbi Mordechai Karlitz and IDF Maj.-Gen. (res.) Shlomo Yanai.

Hayut said that appointment of a state inquiry using this model would ensure the independence of its conclusions from political considerations and restore public faith in the state's handling of the issue.

A statement said that Naor was picked due to her stature leading the entire judicial branch and her experience handling highly complex matters.

Rabbi Karlitz was selected for having served as mayor of Bnei Brak and having experience in building and design issues, with the Meron events in general and with public policy and the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) community regarding integration in the army.

Yanai was selected due to his expertise in logistical and planning issues, both during his time in the IDF and in the private sector since his retirement from the military.

Hayut cited the tradition that today, the 17th of the Hebrew month of Tamuz, is a fast day in memory of when the walls of Jerusalem were broken during the Roman invasion in 70 CE. She expressed hope that this Meron commission would counter that history by restoring some positivity and stability to Israeli society.

