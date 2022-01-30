The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Ultra-Orthodox celebrate Bennett decision to stop Kotel deal

Politicians from Shas, UTJ, Eretz Hakodesh and the Religious Zionist Party weigh in on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's decision to halt the formation of an egalitarian section at the Western Wall.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 30, 2022 18:50

Updated: JANUARY 30, 2022 19:10
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett holds a press conference at the Prime Minister’s office earlier this year. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett holds a press conference at the Prime Minister’s office earlier this year.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Politicians from Orthodox parties expressed satisfaction on Sunday at Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s telling The Jerusalem Post that his government will not be able to implement the plan to formally establish an egalitarian section at the Western Wall.

Shas faction chairman Michael Malkieli warned Bennett, who initially advanced the plan, that if he changed his mind again, he would face millions of protesters.

“If I thought until now that the Kotel framework would be advanced, now I am less sure,” he said sarcastically. “When Bennett promises something, you can be sure he will do the opposite. I call on Bennett to keep his word this time.”

United Torah Judaism leader Moshe Gafni praised Bennett’s decision in an interview with Yaki Adamker on the haredi ultra-Orthodox) radio station Kol Barama.

“Anything that will stop the galloping to harm every aspect of Judaism makes me happy,” Gafni said when asked about Bennett said. “I am a partner in efforts to stop these steps and I hope they will continue to be stopped. We will continue our war that our rabbis told us to fight.”

Women of the Wall read the Torah while praying in the women's section of the Kotel plaza (credit: ILANIT CHERNICK)Women of the Wall read the Torah while praying in the women's section of the Kotel plaza (credit: ILANIT CHERNICK)

Rabbi Pesach Lerner, who chairs the World Zionist Organization’s Orthodox Eretz Hakodesh Party, said Bennett’s decision made sense statistically.

“The majority of Diaspora Jews from around the world who care about Israel, who pray daily for her safety and security, who visit Israel, who send their kids to study in Israel, who invest in Israel, who make up the majority of Jews who make Aliyah to Israel , and yes, who pray at the kotel - want the current Kotel traditions to continue,” Lerner said. “Every Jew is invited to come to the Kotel, to pray at the Kotel. This majority of Jews only asks that everyone respects the traditions of the Kotel. We would hope that the Israeli government would respect their wishes.”

Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir joined thousands of students in Sunday’s “March of the Yeshivot” supporting the Chief Rabbinate. They called on Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana to stop reforms on Kashrut, conversion and the Western Wall.

They walked from the entrance to Jerusalem to the Knesset and demonstrated outside the Prime Minister’s Office during the cabinet meeting.

“This government wants to destroy the Jewish character of the State of Israel, harm the Chief Rabbinate and divide the nation,” Ben-Gvir said. “I call on Matan Kahana to reverse his actions.”

United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Pindrus mocked Bennett’s statement.

“I don’t believe a word that comes out of his mouth, so I don’t have anything to say about that,” Pindrus said. “I’m still too busy with his book on how to defeat the coronavirus.”



Tags Western Wall moshe gafni kotel egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall itamar ben-gvir
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
4

Jeremy Corbyn barred from rejoining UK Labour Party

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by