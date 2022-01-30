The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Who is the country’s first female Muslim District Court judge?

Osali Abu Assad was appointed a full-fledged Northern Magistrate’s Court Judge in 2012.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 30, 2022 20:35
A gavel in a court of law (photo credit: REUTERS)
A gavel in a court of law
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Last week, swallowed in the massive news cycle of the coronavirus, Russia’s Ukraine almost-invasion, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s interviews and politician plea bargain deals, the Judicial Selection Committee appointed the first female Muslim woman ever as a district court judge.

Although Osali Abu Assad has refused to interview with the media, there are some general details available about her career and some published decisions.

She was born in 1973 and received her law degree from Hebrew University in 1996.

After practicing law in the private sector for a number of years, she became a court registrar in the Northern Magistrate’s Court.

In 2012, she was appointed a full-fledged Northern Magistrate’s Court Judge.

District court of Nazareth, Israel (credit: רנדום/Wikimedia Commons) District court of Nazareth, Israel (credit: רנדום/Wikimedia Commons)

Then in 2016, she transferred to become a Nazareth Magistrate’s Court Judge where she will now be elevated to the District Court.

There has routinely been an Israeli-Arab judge in the Supreme Court for the last couple of decades but to date, they have been Christian-Arab men.

There is a decent chance that Tel Aviv District Court Judge Khaled Kabuv will eventually become the first male Muslim judge on the Supreme Court, but that is still an open question.

According to the Israel Democracy Institute, as of 2019, only 8.4% of judges were Arab so Abu Assad is still quite a trailblazer – especially being a Muslim woman.

In 2017, Abu Assad ordered the state to free a haredi (ultra-Orthodox) rabbi from custody, who was indicted for threatening an IDF general in charge of drafting haredim into the army.

In place of keeping him in jail, as requested by the prosecution, the court ordered Rabbi Moshe Iram transferred to house arrest with a family in Jerusalem until the end of his trial.

Iram had been indicted for threatening IDF Maj.-Gen. Manpower Chief Moti Almoz for his part in drafting haredim into the army.

For several days, the indictment said that Iram traveled to Almoz’s hometown and accosted him both at his synagogue and around his residence.

Iram not only spit at Almoz, the indictment stated, but also yelled, “There is a law and there is a judge” and implied that Almoz “would face a grave punishment” for drafting haredim, and in particular orthodox women.

According to Iram’s lawyer, activist Itamar Ben-Gvir, much of the accusations were exaggerated and the real issue was authorities cracking down on protests near senior officials’ homes.

Regardless of the ultimate outcome of the trial, Abu Assad ruled against the prosecution’s argument that it would be dangerous to free Iram from police custody in light of his alleged threats against Almoz.

Abu Assad also ordered a social worker to interview Iram to determine whether he could be trusted to be granted additional leniencies beyond transfer to house arrest.

In a decision reported by Calcalist in June 2020, Abu Assad issued an order relating to Keren Kayemet Liyisrael Chairman Dani Atar having to withdraw from illegally trespassing and expanding his estate onto lands beyond his ownership plot.

She also fined him around NIS 80,000.

It is hard to establish an ideology from these two decisions and a few other reported decisions by Abu Assad, but even these two by themselves show that she is not afraid to ruffle feathers and does not fit into an ideological box.



