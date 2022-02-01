The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

FIFA investigating sexual harassment claims against Avram Grant

Channel 12's "Exposure" program published testimonies by a number of women who alleged that Grant sexually harassed them.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 17:43
Israeli soccer coach Avram Grant (photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)
Israeli soccer coach Avram Grant
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

FIFA's ethics committee is looking into allegations that former Israeli soccer coach Avram Grant sexually harassed a number of woman, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

Channel 12's "Exposure" program published testimonies by a number of women who alleged that Grant tried to hug and kiss them and to coerce them into sex. The alleged harassment goes back as far as 20 years ago, according to the report.

“Given the nature of the allegations being made, FIFA’s ethics committee will look into the matter,” FIFA said in a statement to the Associated Press. “When it comes to misconduct and abuse in football, we wish to reiterate that FIFA takes any allegations reported to it very seriously.”

Grant has served as the coach of Israel's national team and as the manager of the Chelsea soccer club during his long career. He recently coached a team of world legends in a showcase match at the FIFA Arab Cup starring former soccer players from Arab countries and around the world.

FIFA Arab Cup - Qatar 2021 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM AL OMARI) FIFA Arab Cup - Qatar 2021 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM AL OMARI)

In response to the allegations, Grant told N12 "I am a people person, a man of friendships, and over the years I have maintained relationships with women. In all these relationships I have tried very hard to treat them with respect and friendship and I never intended to behave unfairly or in any way harm any woman. Anyone who has felt uncomfortable or hurt by me, I am sorry for that and apologize from the bottom of my heart."



Tags soccer sexual harassment FIFA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by