The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Taglit is back: Birthright groups return after COVID-19 postponements

Taglit-Birthright Israel, known colloquially as Birthright, is an organization that sponsors all-expense-paid trips to Israel for Jews living across the diaspora.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 00:10
A Birthright group arrives in Ben Gurion Airport. (photo credit: TAGLIT-BIRTHRIGHT)
A Birthright group arrives in Ben Gurion Airport.
(photo credit: TAGLIT-BIRTHRIGHT)

Birthright groups began arriving in Israel this week and are beginning the first trips of 2022 after the Omicron variant outbreak brought the trips to a halt in December.

Taglit-Birthright Israel, known colloquially as Birthright, is an organization that sponsors all-expense-paid trips to Israel for Jews living across the diaspora. The goal of the trip is to bring Jews closer to their cultural roots and connect them to the Jewish State of Israel. To date, more than 750,000 young people have participated – 115,000 of whom are Israeli soldiers, who accompany the groups as they explore Israel.

"After a long hiatus, we are excited and honored to bring back these important and exciting tours to Israel," said Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright. "We expect to bring about 3,000 young -adults from around the world in the next two months, and during the summer we expect more than 15,000. When they return home to their local Jewish communities, they will serve as Israel's best ambassadors."

The trips, which have dealt with numerous suspensions since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, now require all participants to be vaccinated against COVID-19, undergo PCR tests before and upon landing, and adhere to all COVID-related laws and restrictions during their stay. Group sizes have also gone down dramatically to accommodate social distancing. Birthright groups resumed in June 2021 – after an over year-long hiatus – before being immediately grounded again in July amid the global outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

A Birthright group poses for a photo. (credit: TAGLIT-BIRTHRIGHT) A Birthright group poses for a photo. (credit: TAGLIT-BIRTHRIGHT)

The first groups to arrive this year hail from Ukraine, Hungary and Argentina, though groups from the United States and Russia plan to begin their trips in mid-late February. They will travel across Israel’s iconic sites, such as the Western Wall, Masada, the Dead Sea and more.

"This is the first time I have been traveling outside Ukraine since the beginning of the global pandemic and I am excited to be here," added Yevhenii Bilenkyi, 21, from Ukraine. "I am Jewish, and I am in Israel. It is amazing."



Tags travel birthright travel israel taglit Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by