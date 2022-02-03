Magnitude 4.5 strikes near Cyprus, felt in northern Israel

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Cyprus on Wednesday evening 388 kilometers northwest of the Israeli border city of Nahariya. No immediate danger is observed to Israeli residents, and so far, no damage has been reported.

"The bookshelves moved a bit, but it was less strong than the previous one, thank God," Roni, an Israeli living in Paphos, told Walla. Another Israeli living in Paphos, Alice, said: "I absolutely felt the earthquake... we came home after a wine tasting and I thought [the earthquake] was the wine. Everything shook for a second."

Last week, two earthquakes, measuring 3.6 and 3.8 on the Richter scale were felt in Israel in a 24-hour span.

At the time, the mayor of Beit Shean, Jacky Levy, told Army Radio that around 10,000 people could be killed in his city alone due to the earthquakes. A Jerusalem Post editorial called out the lack of preparedness and safety concerns faced by Israeli cities.

Earthquakes measuring from 3 to 3.9 on the Richter scale are considered minor, and while they can be felt by many people, they do not usually cause damage. An earthquake from 4 to 4.9 on the scale can be felt by all people in the area and can cause minor damage.