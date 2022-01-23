Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt in northern Israel

An earthquake measuring magnitude 4.2 at a depth of 7.6 kilometers hit Cyprus and was felt in northern Israel early on Sunday, according to the Center for Monitoring of Earthquake and Tsunami Areas in Turkey.

According to Walla, the seismological event could be felt in Haifa, the Jordan Valley, Tiberias, Beit She'an and Afula.

Police said that "the earthquake occurred in the area of ​​Cyprus with a magnitude of 3.7. The earthquake was felt in Israel in the area of ​​Beit She'an in the north and dozens of calls were recorded in the 100 hotspots. No casualties and damage were reported and no tsunami alert was issued," Maariv reported.

This is a developing story.