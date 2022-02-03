Spoiler alert, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government won't fall over West Bank settlements. He knows it and pretty much everyone knows it.

The Left can fume. They can saber rattle. But they won't leave his government, not on this issue.

Their refusal to do so is not a statement about their lack of ideology, nor have they sold out on their principles.

Their position was best expressed by MK Mossi Raz, whose left-wing party Meretz is a coalition member.

Army Radio on Thursday morning pressed him on what his stance would be if a Knesset vote were needed to create a new settlement on the West Bank hilltop, deep within the Samaria Region of the West Bank.

Meretz parliamentarians Michal Rozin and Mosst Raz are seen in Burka, in the West Bank, on January 23, 2022. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

Army Radio wanted to know if Raz would topple the government, to prevent the construction of a new settlement.

Raz said the issue of a new settlement on the Evyatar hilltop was important enough that it was worth bringing down the government, but only if it truly meant halting that initiative. Therein lies the rub; it wouldn't, he explained.

"Let's say there was a no-confidence vote. Let's say I supported it. The government would fall, but Evyatar wouldn't," Raz said.

"I won't bring down the government, just so Evyatar will remain," he explained.

Raz's meaning was obvious. Left-wing politicians in the Knesset are in the minority and there is no likelihood that a left-wing coalition would be formed. So anything this government would do in the West Bank, any right-wing government likely do.

It was this very logic that allowed Bennett's coalition of parties from the Right, Left and Center of the political map to be formed in the first place. A political version, if you will, of the slogan, "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em."

It has survived because its members are bound by a number of key points; political expediency, flexibility, belief in a democracy's wide political umbrella and a deep desire to ensure that Likud party head MK Benjamin Netanyahu will not return to power.

What has emerged in a complex set of political cat and mouse game in which each party does their best to advance their agendas without bringing down the house?

Should a critical vote come to pass with respect to the settlements, Bennett is likely find a compromise position such as he has done with the family reunification bill in which he allowed coalition members to vote against his position.

But the issue that pertains to the West Bank settlements and to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is one of the arenas over which the Left can most relax.

Their agenda is largely in line with that of the Biden Administration and the European Union, all of which have pressed Israel on these matters.

Why bring down the government on an issue, which the Foreign Ministry and the Foreign Minister are warning would cause Israel irreparable diplomatic harm.

US State Department spokesman just this week spoke against settlement activity. US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said when that when it came to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, "we spend enormous time making sure that neither sides do stupid things to screw that up."

The construction of Evyatar, located over 26 kilometers passed the pre-1967 lines, is likely one of those things.

The restraint is already obvious. Two large sensitive Jewish building projects — Givat Hamatos in East Jerusalem and E1 in the West Bank — which last year seemed so pressing have suddenly evaporated.

Then there are the Abraham Accords under which Israel agreed to suspend sovereignty plans for normalized ties with Arab neighbors.

Conflict is destabilizing for the coalition, for sure, and emotions run high when it comes to the conflict. But those who fear it could lead to the government's collapse can breathe easy. If Raz isn't walking out over settlements, it's likely that no one else is either.