Israel is expecting to see a chilly weekend with rain, thunderstorms

Made weekend plans? Maybe you should reconsider; it's getting cold and rainy

By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2022 22:45
Rain in Jerusalem (Illustrative) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Rain in Jerusalem (Illustrative)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

A cold weekend is coming. 

Friday saw colder temperatures with rain throughout the Jewish State and a flood warning issued in the north. Thunderstorms rolled in and out throughout the country during the day.

The Hermon and the Golan Heights saw heavy snowfall.

The rest of the country saw and will continue to see heavy winds, fog and light, scattered rain.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Ministry and the Health Ministry warned about high air pollution levels in the Negev and the Arava regions, alongside the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area, Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, the Jordan Valley, the inner Judean Foothills, along the coast and in the Hasharon area.

The snow-covered prayer sections. (credit: ARIK BENDER/MAARIV)The snow-covered prayer sections. (credit: ARIK BENDER/MAARIV)

The warning stated that there are high concentrations of respirable particles. The rest of the country was warned of moderate air pollution levels.

Saturday is expected to be cloudy. The wind and rain are expected to weaken but continue to peak through from time to time, especially in the north and center. Temperatures will rise slightly but still lower than average for this time of year. Snow is expected to continue to fall in the Hermon.

Towards the end of the weekend, the rain is expected to calm down. Sunday will be cloudy with rain expected in the north and a light drizzle in the center of the country.

Monday is expected to be partly cloudy and is expected to see a slight rise in temperatures.

This comes a mere week after a big storm blew through the country, bringing rare and welcome snow to Jerusalem.



