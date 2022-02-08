The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Inspectors seize 400g of strawberries illegally imported from Gaza

Inspectors from the Agriculture Ministry were alerted about the contraband by concerned Beersheba residents, who noticed Arabic and English writing on the boxes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 06:45
Gazan Strawberries being prepared to be shipped to England (photo credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Gazan Strawberries being prepared to be shipped to England
(photo credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Inspectors from the Agriculture Ministry halted the sale of 400 kg of strawberries that had been illegally smuggled into the country from the Gaza Strip, the ministry announced on Monday.

The inspectors from the ministry's Central Unit for Enforcement and Investigations were alerted about the contraband by concerned Beersheba residents, who noticed Arabic and English writing on the strawberry cartons, indicating that they were from Gaza.

The strawberries were placed next to other produce on shelves at a grocery store. When the inspectors arrived, they searched a warehouse behind the store and found 90 cartons, each containing 16 packages weighing a quarter of a kilogram.

Gazan Strawberries (credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Gazan Strawberries (credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to Israeli law, agricultural products imported into the country must be moved in places regulated by authorities and are subject to biological testing for pesticides, and vendors must have a permit from the Health Ministry. According to the Agriculture Ministry statement, none of these requirements was met.

The ministry added that anyone who comes across crates of fruits or vegetables that they suspect are from Gaza, they should be thrown away and reported to the ministry's 24/7 hotline at 6016.



